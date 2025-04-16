$10.33 Bn AI in Social Media Market Analysis: Social Media Management, Content Generation Type, Influencer Marketing, Reporting & Analytics, Content Strategy - Global Forecast to 2029

Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Social Media Market by Product Type (Social Media Management (Social Media Listening), Content Generation Type (Text, Video, Image, & Content Idea), Influencer Marketing, Reporting & Analytics, Content Strategy), End User - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI in social media market is projected to grow from USD 2.20 billion in 2024 to USD 10.33 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.2%

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall authentication and brand protection market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The major factors driving the market growth include the introduction of AI-powered deepfake detection in social media to identify and flag altered content. The rising demand for highly personalized content and recommendations tailored to user preferences and behavior is shaping the social media market.

Google (US), Meta (US), IBM (US), Sprout Social (US), Sprinklr (US), AWS (US), LivePerson (US), HubSpot (US), Microsoft (US), Adobe (US); are some of the key players in the AI in social media market.



By product type, the influencer marketing segment registers for the fastest growing market during the forecast period.



By automating and optimizing influencer marketing, AI social media tools enable brands to make data-driven decisions, reach relevant audiences, and ensure their campaigns are more effective and cost-efficient. AI-based social media tools in influencer marketing assist brands in detecting fraudulent influencers, which can improve the ROI, increase sales, and improve the brand's reputation. For instance, AI content tools like Lumen5, Canva, Jasper, and Midjourney are major tools for improving influencer marketing strategies by crafting high-quality content.



By region, Asia Pacific to register the highest CAGR market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region for AI in social media, compelled by high mobile and internet penetration rates and a young, tech-savvy population. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are leading the adoption, with social media platforms being central to the region's social media ecosystem. With the vast amount of content generated in diverse languages, AI in social media is used for content moderation, language translation, and understanding user-generated content, specifically across China and India.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (the emergence of AR in social media enhances brand visibility and boosts user engagement, growth in GenAI-based content creation tools enables brands to create captivating and unique content, rising demand for highly personalized content and recommendations tailored to user preferences and behavior, and improved collaboration among influencer brands to design more effective influencer marketing campaigns), restraints (stricter regulations surrounding the usage of AI in social media and privacy), opportunities (the introduction of AI-powered deepfake detection in social media to identify and flag altered content, AI-driven social media assistants to optimize account management, content sharing, and user engagement for business), and challenges (content misinterpretation and devaluation and limited creativity and personalization) influencing the growth of the AI in social media market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Google (US), Meta (US), IBM (US), Sprout Social (US), Sprinklr (US), AWS (US), LivePerson (US), HubSpot (US), Microsoft (US), Adobe (US) among others in AI in social media market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 357 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $10.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 36.2% Regions Covered Global



