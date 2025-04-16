NextGen Digital Reiterates Its Strategic Plan to Build Significant Long-Term Value

Fredericton, New Brunswick, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) (“NextGen” or the “Company”), a technology company, today provides an update on its strategic priorities and corporate strategy.

The Company currently operates a fleet of computing workstations for its online hardware-as-a-service business (“Cloud AI Hosting”) and a premium computing and electronics e-commerce platform under the brand PCSections.com (“PCS”).

The Company’s core competencies include managing and optimizing high-performance computing infrastructure, with a focus on delivering scalable, technology-driven services. The Company is seeking to expand its fleet of computing workstations for its Cloud AI Hosting business and is exploring potential, value-additive asset acquisitions.

In line with its existing capabilities and business strategy, the Company also intends to expand its existing operations into the digital asset ecosystem, including cryptocurrency mining, staking, and blockchain infrastructure support (collectively, “Digital Asset Infrastructure Operations”). This potential business line would leverage the Company’s existing expertise and asset base, and would form a third operational segment that complements its Cloud AI Hosting and e-commerce lines.

As part of this expansion, the Company plans to acquire or purchase digital assets (cryptocurrency), specifically for use in staking activities. These assets will be deployed as part of the Company’s infrastructure operations to validate blockchain transactions, earn staking rewards, and enhance network security. The acquisition of cryptocurrency for staking purposes is an operational input, similar to acquiring hardware or computing resources, rather than a passive financial investment.

The Company’s decision to pursue Digital Asset Infrastructure Operations is driven by its ability to leverage its existing GPU fleet, technical expertise, and operational infrastructure. The initiative is intended to generate revenue through active participation in the digital asset economy by providing infrastructure services and securing decentralized networks.

This initiative aligns with the Company’s strategy of maximizing the utilization of its hardware assets and capitalizing on growth opportunities within the broader digital ecosystem.

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE: NXT) is a technology company that operates e-commerce platform PCSections.com (“PCS”) and a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector, called cloud AI hosting (“Cloud AI Hosting”). Both PCS and Cloud AI Hosting were developed in-house by NextGen. The Company also intends to democratize access to cryptocurrencies by providing investors with exposure to a diversified basket of digital assets through a regulated public vehicle. From time to time, the Company also intends to evaluate and acquire or develop other micro-technology platforms.

For More Information:

Alexander Tjiang, Interim Chief Executive Officer

(416) 300-7398

https://nextgendigital.ca/

‎info@nextgendigital.ca

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements herein.