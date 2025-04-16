Patent Granted to BC3 Technologies for SEAL Hemostatic Wound Spray

BALTIMORE, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC3 Technologies, a Baltimore-based, minority-owned company revolutionizing emergency medical response and trauma care, has received a U.S. patent that protects its proprietary material, chemistry, technology, and method of its product SEAL Hemostatic Wound Spray for rapid and efficient management of severe bleeding.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued BC3 Technologies, Inc. patent US12,263,185 for its hemostatic material and spray method of treating a bleeding wound of a human or an animal.

“With this patent, we are pleased to have the formal protection of our material and method for our product SEAL as we enhance trauma care and emergency medical response,” shared Wayne Grube, CEO and Co-Founder, BC3 Technologies. “When realizing there was a void in the market for managing and controlling those challenging life-threatening wounds quicker than with the traditional pressure and gauze solution or powder chitosan, we began our development of our innovative chitosan base and salt mixture to be dispersed in a liquefied gas for release from a cannister onto the wound. When seconds matter most, we now have a product to help save lives.”

SEAL Hemostatic Would Spray is the first and only FDA-cleared aerosolized chitosan for rapid management of serious arterial bleeding. Marking a significant advancement in emergency medical response and trauma care, SEAL is an innovative patented product that acts as a strong physical barrier, effectively and quickly sealing wounds to stop blood flow within seconds. Unlike bandage or granule-based chitosan products, SEAL can be applied under windy and wet conditions and in low-light. The product is compact, easy to carry, and can be administered by first responders, professional medical staff, military, patients, or caregivers. SEAL Pro is available as a 2.5 oz single use spray and SEAL OTC a 1.5 oz single use spray. BC3 Technologies has developed several supporting accessories, including first aid kits and SEAL holders, that allow for quick deployment of the lifesaving product for first responders and the public.

SEAL was invented by Dr. Thomas Freier, Head of R&D; Dr. Rivelino Montenegro, Head of Regulatory Affairs; and Wayne Grube, Jr., CEO and Co-Founder for BC3 Technologies.

The clinical results so far have been highly promising in rapidly stopping blood loss and significantly enhancing survival rates, especially in situations where immediate medical response is delayed. SEAL is currently being used by first responders, in surgical environments, and in battlefield combat globally to bridge the gap in emergency medical care.

Partnerships with esteemed local and national organizations such as University of Maryland Shock Trauma and MIEMSS, as well as Fire and Police departments, EMS systems, and school systems have allowed BC3 Technologies to refine their product and design supporting tools for quicker deployments and increased likelihood of survival for those affected during traumatic events.

In December 2024, the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS) altered their protocol mid-term for hemostatic agents. MIEMSS examined BC3’s research, along with deployments internationally, and provided products to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. They analyzed the data from BC3 Technologies’ studies and FDA clearance documents, validated the products, and informed MIEMSS that SEAL was acceptable for trauma care in Maryland. Now all Maryland EMS clinicians have consent to utilize SEAL as part of their protocols to stop blood loss fast.

Several public safety agencies across the United States, including Maryland EMS systems, are conducting or planning field pilot programs with SEAL. The Baltimore City Fire Department (BCFD) is currently piloting SEAL Hemostatic Wound Spray among its 17 EMS units, including 3 EMS Officer units, 9 ALS (Advanced Life Support) units, ASU (ALS Support Unit), and 4 BLS (Basic Life Support) units.

SEAL has been used internationally on the battlefields of Ukraine with great success bringing it to the attention of other militaries globally. The battlefield testing, along with further collaborations with international EMS systems, such as in Africa, has further demonstrated the effectiveness of SEAL in diverse scenarios, including active conflict zones and regions with limited medical infrastructure.

About BC3 Technologies (www.bc3tech.com)

Founded in Baltimore in 2018, BC3 Technologies is a minority-owned company revolutionizing emergency medical response and trauma care. A privately held medical device company, BC3 Technologies focuses on the development and commercialization of hemostatic products that help save lives. Fueled by the recognition of a critical gap in emergency medical care and the urgent need for efficient management of life-threatening arterial bleeding, the company designed its patented technology in the first and only FDA-cleared chitosan aerosol hemostatic wound spray, SEAL. Today, SEAL is being utilized by first responders, in surgical environments, and in battlefield combat globally.

BC3 Technologies’ mission is to enhance the survivability and recovery of individuals experiencing severe bleeding, whether in a medical facility, on the battlefield, or in everyday emergencies.

