MCT Technic to present sustainable NOx solutions at Automec 2025

SÃO PAULO , April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Türkiye-based technology company MCT Technic is set to showcase its environmentally conscious solutions at Automec 2025, taking place from April 22–26 at the São Paulo Expo. At Booth #J09, MCT Technic will introduce its locally developed sensor technology, designed to reduce the nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions of the vehicles, and enhance sustainability standards.

Featuring a robust domestic production infrastructure, MCT Technic has gained attention for its commitment to lowering environmental impact through advanced hardware and software solutions. Its products stand out thanks to their European regulation compliance certificates, technical quality assurance, and strong sustainability performance.

Huge potential for sustainable innovations

“We are proud to display our eco-friendly automotive technologies at one of the world’s largest automotive trade fairs,” said Furkan Yılmaz, Chairman of MCT Technic. “Our NOx sensors — the first of their kind developed and manufactured in Türkiye — reduce harmful emissions from vehicles while also creating a livable environment. Navigating the huge potential for sustainable solutions, we aim to expand our presence in Brazil and the wider Latin America.”

During the five-day event, MCT Technic aims to expand its presence in the region by securing new distributorships and forging technical partnerships.

Automec 2025, recognized as one of South America’s top gatherings for automotive parts, maintenance, and service, is expected to draw thousands of professionals from numerous countries, all seeking cutting-edge solutions for a greener future.

Contact:

Hacı Yilmaz

info@mctsensor.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d09d38e2-d5ca-45e8-b42f-2589adee0834



