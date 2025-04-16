Dayforce to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 7th and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY) (TSX:DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, announced today the date for the release of its first quarter 2025 earnings and its participation at upcoming investor conferences.

First Quarter 2025 Earnings Date

Dayforce will release first quarter 2025 financial results before the open of regular market trading on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The company will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 7, 2025 to discuss the aforementioned financial results. Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through the Investor Relations section of the Dayforce website. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at 877-497-9071 (USA) or 201-689-8727 (International). The webcast replay will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Dayforce website.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Members of Dayforce management will participate in the following investor conferences:

The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference at the Westin Boston Seaport District Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

The Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York City on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

The BMO Virtual Software Conference on Monday, June 9, 2025.

The Mizuho Technology Conference at the Conrad New York Downtown in New York City on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through the Dayforce Investor Relations website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on improving work for thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world. Our single, global people platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Analytics equips Dayforce customers to unlock their full workforce potential and operate with confidence. To learn how Dayforce helps create quantifiable value for organizations of all sizes and industries, visit dayforce.com.

