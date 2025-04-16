Hennessey Finalizes Testing of 2031 HP ‘Venom F5 Evolution’ Hypercar

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

SEALY, Texas, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey Special Vehicles, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer, has revealed the Venom F5 Evolution, the world’s most powerful internal combustion road car. Following an extensive development program, the next generation of America’s Hypercar features a comprehensive set of updates that boost overall performance, handling, and comfort.

In partnership with world-renowned performance and aerodynamic specialists, and driven by customer demand, Hennessey’s team of engineers conducted an extensive development program to further enhance the hypercar’s capabilities. The new ‘Venom F5 Evolution’ has increased power and torque, updated aerodynamics for improved downforce, new mode-adaptive suspension for enhanced handling and ride quality, plus an optional touring exhaust system and touring seats.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “During the past three years we’ve delivered nearly 30 F5’s to clients all around the world. Some of our owners requested even more power, which led us to develop the new Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution – the world’s most powerful internal combustion-powered hypercar.”

Engine

Hennessey’s long-standing relationship with Shell Pennzoil and Roger Penske led to a partnership with high-performance engineering specialists Ilmor Engineering to further develop Hennessey’s 6.6-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, code named ‘Fury’. To take the Hennessey V8 powerplant to the next level of performance, durability, and drivability, Ilmor and Hennessey’s engineering teams significantly enhanced key elements of the engine and powertrain, including:



Precision 76/80 Next Gen turbochargers – the largest mirror image turbos in the world

Ilmor-designed oval-shaped billet aluminum pistons with optimized profile geometry

Extreme-duty billet aluminum connecting rods

Lightweight titanium exhaust valves

Lightweight valve covers

Larger high-flow fuel injectors

The result is a powerful new engine design with extreme durability that enables a 0-200 mph time of just 10.3 seconds, while also being capable of client endurance racing. Ilmor’s refinements also brought the welcome byproduct of an additional 214 bhp, delivering the world’s most powerful road car combustion engine delivering 2031 bhp at 8000 rpm and 1445 lb-ft torque at 5200 rpm on environmentally friendly Shell E85 pump fuel.

Suspension

The F5 Evolution’s new adaptive suspension enables the driver to transform the car’s character by selecting each of the F5’s power modes via the steering-wheel-mounted toggle. Ride, handling, roll, pitch, and steering responsiveness is automatically set, enabling the driver to alter the hypercar’s set-up for anything from high-performance track driving to comfortable cruising.

On road, the system delivers greater confidence when pushing hard on inconsistent surfaces while also absorbing bumps and compressions to make touring more relaxed. On track, performance is enhanced markedly making it possible to hold racing lines even more consistently and ride curbs harder, while benefitting from increased grip and turn-in precision. The new suspension is individually tuned to the Venom F5’s five selectable modes – Sport, Road Race, Drag, Wet, and the full-power F5 Mode.

Aerodynamics

Aero development drew heavily from a wealth of road, track, runway and wind-tunnel test data. Working with renowned Formula One and Indycar aerodynamicist Dr. Mark Handford, the team studied the whole car’s aerodynamics in new levels of detail.

The results saw a complete redesign of the front splitter with the most significant changes made to the underside of the car. The Hennessey team also added single dive planes ahead of each front wheel, tire wake deflectors to the underside of the car, and a louvre above each front wheel arch. Working in partnership with the new suspension, a new Gurney lip at the trailing edge of the rear deck spoiler enhances high-speed stability under acceleration and braking.

Comfort and design

Hennesey’s design and engineering team developed a set of ‘Touring’ options, acknowledging the desire expressed by several Hennessey customers to take their F5 on longer road trips and rallies. The optional enhancements include alternatives to the lightweight carbon bucket seats and sports exhaust, even extending to the addition of a carbon fiber drinks holder. Following anthropometric studies, additional bolstering was added to the optional ‘Touring Carbon Seats’ for longer distance driving. Retaining an exposed carbon back, the new leather-wrapped Touring seats also feature a laser cut ‘blast off’ design to accentuate the ‘aerospace inspired’ interior.

The Evolution package (enhanced engine, suspension, aerodynamics) is available for both newly ordered F5 models and to all existing Venom F5 owners across the Coupe, Roadster and Revolution models. The cost for the Evolution package is $285,000 with the optional Touring upgrades available at an additional cost. Prospective customers should contact Hennessey Special Vehicles directly through HennesseySpecialVehicles.com for more information.

