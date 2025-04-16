ThreatQuotient Celebrates Record Year Marked by Major Customer and Partner Growth, Product Innovation, and Industry Recognition

Ashburn, VA. 16th April 2025 – ThreatQuotient, a leading innovator in threat intelligence platforms, has delivered exceptional growth and innovation over the past year. This growth has been fueled by increasing market demand for simplified security automation technologies to address the challenges around threat intelligence management and security operations. ThreatQuotient’s annual Evolution of Cybersecurity Automation Adoption research underlined this momentum. The number of respondents saying cybersecurity automation is important to their organization rose for the third consecutive year and 99% reported having more budget to spend on automating cybersecurity.

Increasing customer demand and ThreatQuotient’s unique, data-driven approach to solving tough security operations problems have resulted in the company achieving several important growth milestones, alongside industry recognition through multiple accolades and awards.

Key Milestones

ThreatQ TDR Orchestrator grew its customer base by 127% YoY.

ThreatQ Community, a trusted and vetted threat intelligence sharing community, has grown significantly, seeing a 5-time increase compared to the previous year.

In the recently concluded fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, ThreatQuotient reached the financial milestone of being operating cash flow break even.

John Czupak, CEO of ThreatQuotient, commented, “Over the past year, ThreatQuotient has strengthened its position as an industry leader by expanding its capabilities in threat intelligence, collaboration, and sharing, with a focus on security automation and AI. Building on this momentum, we are committed to driving further innovation in 2025 by focusing on the customer experience, delivering value and outcomes and shaping the future of threat intelligence and cybersecurity.”

In a dynamic start to 2025, ThreatQuotient has refreshed its brand and website to further underline its cutting-edge innovation and reinforce its position as a leading authority in threat intelligence and security automation.

A Year of Innovation and Collaboration

In 2024, ThreatQuotient launched new capabilities, including the targeted use of AI that integrates Generative AI, Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML),into the ThreatQ Platform and TDR Orchestrator to streamline security operations and improve threat detection, investigation and response. ThreatQuotient also announced its first ChatGPT integration that teams can use to assist in enrichment, automation and remediation. Overall, ThreatQuotient released a record number of integrations in 2024, expanding what was already the largest threat intelligence platform ecosystem in terms of both the breadth and depth of its integration capabilities.

ThreatQuotient’s dedication to innovation is driven by its focus on delivering the best product to address customer needs, optimize user experience and achieve desired customer outcomes. For example, ThreatQuotient played a vital role in helping to secure the Paris Olympics 2024 against cyber threats. Its threat intelligence, real-time threat monitoring, and incident response expertise helped to protect the event from over 140 cyberattacks and prevented major disruptions to this world-renowned event.

To further enhance ThreatQ’s threat intelligence and security automation capabilities, ThreatQuotient announced several significant new partnerships in 2024, including but not limited to:

ThreatQuotient made the ThreatQ Platform available in AWS Marketplace to enable customers to streamline the purchase, deployment and management of their threat intelligence platform directly within their AWS accounts.

SiloBreaker and ThreatQuotient expanded their partnership, integrating Silobreaker’s vast datasets from open, deep, and dark web sources into the ThreatQ Platform to enable organizations to contextualize technical threat indicators and analyze unstructured threat information at scale.

ThreatQuotient and Ask Sage established a new partnership aimed at enhancing cybersecurity efficiencies for governments. The partnership integrates Ask Sage’s AI capabilities with the ThreatQ Platform to enable users to securely use AI and train AI models using curated threat intelligence.

In addition, ThreatQuotient hosted its inaugural Cyber Rhino Threat Week. The event brought together more than 550 cybersecurity practitioners with 17 thought-provoking industry speakers to explore the latest threat intelligence and security automation best practices.

Industry Recognition

For the fourth consecutive year, ThreatQuotient has been positioned as a 2025 Technology Leader in the SPARK Matrix for Digital Threat Intelligence Management by QKS Group. Notably, in this year’s report ThreatQuotient ranked highest in the market for technology excellence.

In 2024, ThreatQuotient also received:

Giving Back While Looking Ahead

ThreatQuotient continued to provide support to help protect the rhino population and raise awareness of the threats facing these animals, partnering with Helping Rhinos to adopt several rhinos. Its funding support goes towards conservation education programs, anti-poaching initiatives and habitat preservation.

Looking to the future, ThreatQuotient is continuing to pave the way for growth and innovation in the threat intelligence and security automation industries. Its commitment to threat intelligence, automation and AI is essential in navigating the complex cyber security challenges as ThreatQuotient continues to invest and build a community that is prepared for the threats that lie ahead.

About ThreatQuotient

ThreatQuotient improves security operations by fusing together disparate data sources, tools, and teams to accelerate threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). ThreatQ is the first purpose-built, data-driven threat intelligence platform that helps teams prioritize, automate, and collaborate on security incidents; enables more focused decision-making; and maximizes limited resources by integrating existing processes and technologies into a unified workspace. The result is reduced noise, clear priority threats, and the ability to automate processes with high-fidelity data. ThreatQuotient’s industry leading integration marketplace, data management, orchestration, and automation capabilities support multiple use cases including threat intelligence management and sharing, incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage, and vulnerability management. ThreatQuotient is headquartered in Northern Virginia with international operations based out of Europe, MENA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.threatq.com.

Media Contact

Paula Elliott

Managing Director

C8 Consulting Ltd

paula@c8consulting.co.uk

07894 339645

