VertiGIS Appoints Greg Brazeau as its Leader in the USA and Chooses Denver for New US Utilities Headquarters

New hub in the United States’ geospatial capital enables VertiGIS to streamline the deployment of its VertiGIS Networks solution for utilities.

Denver, US. April 16th, 2025 – VertiGIS, a leading global provider of spatial asset management solutions, has opened its new United States utilities headquarters in Denver, Colorado, merging VertiGIS’ existing US-based utilities, sales and marketing, presales, and support teams into one entity.

Unrivalled Experience in New Leadership Structure

Greg Brazeau has been appointed as VertiGIS’ new Vice President of Sales for its North American utilities business. With over 25 years of experience in managing water, wastewater, and stormwater markets, Greg will lead the experienced North American utilities go-to-market teams.

Greg is joined by an experienced enterprise-class sales team: Joe Morocco for pre-sales, with over five years of solutions engineering experience; and Ginni Stieva for North American utilities marketing, with over 20 years of utilities marketing experience. Steve Grise, a 30-year utilities veteran with unparalleled domain knowledge, will lead VertiGIS’ new global strategic consulting business for utilities, and report directly to CEO, Andy Berry.

As part of its aggressive US growth strategy, VertiGIS has hired new utilities specialists and deployed staff into the US utilities operation with immediate effect, ensuring a seamless transition into the new structure.

“This is an exciting time for VertiGIS’ strategic growth plans. Our investment in Denver is central to our continued utilities expansion and increasing market share in the United States,” said Andy Berry, Chief Executive Officer at VertiGIS. “With Greg’s experience and business leadership, we’re perfectly positioned to make VertiGIS the go-to solution for simplifying complex and intricate network management for utilities.”

The new Denver operation complements VertiGIS’ existing offices in Victoria, British Columbia (housing enterprise-focused operations and software development), and Richmond, Virginia, which covers telecommunications solutions.

End-to-End Utilities Network Management

Utilities organizations in the United States frequently struggle with the fragmented structure and approach around managing network infrastructure across towns and cities.

VertiGIS’ utilities team will be dedicated to streamlining this process for new and existing utilities customers, removing unnecessary complexity for those that manage linear infrastructure and assets that are part of water, wastewater, stormwater, electric, and gas networks. This will be accomplished by implementing VertiGIS’ industry-leading, web-based VertiGIS Networks suite of applications.

VertiGIS Networks helps utility organizations to effectively manage various tasks such as field operations, GIS data management, asset management, and IT system administration. This enables utilities to streamline their workflows and complete projects with greater speed and ease.

-ENDS-

About VertiGIS

VertiGIS is a leading asset management and geographic information systems (GIS) solution provider and software developer. Their focus is on developing software solutions and services that enable professionals in the utilities, government, telecommunications, and infrastructure market segments to connect their business processes with spatial management technology.

Used by more than 5,000 customers and millions of end users worldwide, VertiGIS’ product portfolio is designed to enhance the capabilities of leading GIS software, especially Esri’s ArcGIS®. For more information visit www.vertigis.com

Media Contact

Jim Pople

C8 Consulting for VertiGIS

vertigis@c8consulting.co.uk

Attachment