U.S. Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market on the Rise, Forecast to Hit $17.10 Billion by 2029

Delray Beach, FL, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "US Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market - by Solution [Product (Antenna, Transceiver, Converter, Radio), Service (Engineering & Integration, Installation)], Platform, Type, Vertical, Frequency, Connectivity - Forecast to 2029", The US Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market is forecasted to reach USD 17.10 billion in 2029 from USD 9.59 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.2%.

Government initiatives to encourage R&D activities in the SATCOM field, coupled with the increasing need for flexible and effective SATCOM equipment, are expected to drive this market. Key US-based SATCOM manufacturers like General Dynamics, Honeywell International Inc., and Raytheon Intelligence and Space will play a crucial role in shaping market growth. The Space Development Agency also plans to build a next-generation military space architecture, focusing on small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO), which will further support the demand for SATCOM equipment in the US. Additionally, the US Department of Defense has forecasted a USD 1.70 billion contract in 2024 for prominent SATCOM manufacturers, reflecting the increasing importance of SATCOM technology in military and commercial applications.

US SATCOM Equipment Market Segmentation:

The airborne segment held the dominant share of the U.S. SATCOM Equipment market in 2024

Based on the platform, the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market is divided into portable, land mobile, land fixed, maritime, and airborne. In 2024, the airborne platform dominated the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market in the US. The increasing demand for flexible and effective SATCOM equipment is key in driving airborne dominance. Airborne SATCOM solutions are essential for military and commercial applications, enabling real-time communication over vast areas, including remote locations. Additionally, the growing deployment of small satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) is boosting the demand for airborne SATCOM to provide global coverage and situational awareness. The military's next-generation space architecture being developed for battle management systems also supports the need for airborne platforms.

Commercial segment is expected to register significant CAGR growth during the forecast period in the U.S. SATCOM Equipment market.

Based on vertical, the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market is categorized into commercial and government & defense. During the forecast period, the commercial segment accounted for the fastest-growing CAGR in the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market in the US. The increased demand for flexible and effective SATCOM equipment to support commercial aviation and global connectivity is driving this growth. Additionally, the growing integration of SATCOM systems into aviation platforms, such as aircraft and drones, is contributing to the rise of airborne SATCOM. The demand for real-time data transmission and secure communications across remote locations is further accelerating the growth of this segment.

SATCOM-on-the-Move is expected to account for the highest share of the U.S. SATCOM Equipment market in 2024.

Based on technology, the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market is categorized into SATCOM-on-the-Move and SATCOM-on the-Pause. In 2024, the SATCOM-on-the-Move technology dominated the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market in US. The key factors driving this growth include advancements in mobile satellite communication technologies, which enable continuous connectivity in remote and mobile environments. The increased demand for real-time data transmission and high-speed connectivity for both commercial and defense applications has led to the rapid adoption of SATCOM-on-the-Move systems. Furthermore, the rise of global connectivity needs in aviation and maritime sectors, coupled with the integration of next-gen satellite constellations in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), are enhancing the capabilities of SATCOM-on-the-Move technologies. These systems allow for seamless communication on the move, ensuring uninterrupted service.

SATCOM Equipment Market Dynamics

Driver : Increasing launches of LEO satellites and constellations

: Increasing launches of LEO satellites and constellations Restraint : Stringent government regulations and policies

: Stringent government regulations and policies Opportunity : Need for high-speed, reliable communications networks in remote areas

: Need for high-speed, reliable communications networks in remote areas Challenge: Electromagnetic compatibility-related challenges associated with satellites

Attractive Opportunities in the SATCOM Equipment Market