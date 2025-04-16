NANO Nuclear Energy Launches Recruitment Drive to Build Full-Scale KRONOS MMR Reactors

NANO Nuclear Aims to Expand Engineering and Project Development Team to Support U.S. and Canadian KRONOS MMR Energy System Reactor Construction and Licensing Efforts

New York, N.Y., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or the “Company”) is launching a recruitment initiative focused on the Midwest region to support its ambitious plans to construct, demonstrate and gain regulatory approval for full-scale KRONOS MMR Energy Systems in both the United States and Canada.

NANO Nuclear’s plans to extend its technical and project execution team are critical in the Company’s transition from design to ultimate commercial deployment of the proprietary, stationary KRONOS microreactor. In tandem with upcoming geological characterization work at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) site, this workforce build-out will consolidate the expertise and provide the personnel necessary to complete the construction permit application and begin construction of the first KRONOS prototype on the UIUC campus shortly thereafter.





Rendering of the KRONOS MMRTM Energy System

“As we prepare to break ground on the KRONOS reactor prototype at UIUC, it’s time to scale our team to match our vision,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear. “This is a call to the best and brightest in nuclear and energy innovation in the Midwest region—we’re building a reactor, and we need you on the team.”

Now Hiring Across All Core Disciplines

NANO Nuclear is actively recruiting top talent across a variety of critical disciplines for the KRONOS MMR project. Open positions include:

Nuclear Engineers – Fuel & materials, reactor physics, thermal hydraulics, safety, and licensing

Mechanical Engineers – design, structural, CAD, balance of plant

Electrical Engineers – Instrumentation & control (I&C), power electronics, transmission

Civil Engineers & Geotechnical Experts – Site layout, structural foundations, drilling operations

Project Managers & Construction Specialists – Full-cycle oversight from permitting through commissioning

QA/QC Professionals – Nuclear-grade standards, documentation, and supplier oversight

Licensing & Regulatory Affairs Experts – NRC and CNSC compliance and filings

Skilled Technicians – Fabrication, assembly, testing, and field support

Applicants with previous experience in nuclear R&D, DOE national labs, SMR or MMR programs, or international reactor development are especially encouraged to apply.

“Our collaboration with UIUC will be a critical operations hub for our KRONOS reactor development effort,” said Jay Yu, Founder, Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear. “It will house the growing team that’s building not only our U.S. research reactor, but also laying the foundation for our demonstration reactor deployment in Canada, which will open the path for eventual commercial rollout in both the U.S. and Canada.”

Canadian Reactor Construction Also in Focus

In parallel with the UIUC research reactor, Nano Nuclear is actively preparing to construct a KRONOS demonstration reactor in Canada, where it will enter the licensing process under Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) oversight. The effort will establish a second fully licensed KRONOS unit, positioning NANO Nuclear to efficiently move its microreactor technology through construction, demonstration, regulatory licensing and eventual commercialization across North America.

“Canada represents an incredible opportunity for clean, reliable microreactor deployment,” added Florent Heidet, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Reactor Development of NANO Nuclear. “By expanding our team and bringing additional talents onboard, we ensure we have the capacity to deliver simultaneous full-scale projects in two countries, each with independent regulatory pathways and future market potential.”

Join the Team Shaping the Future of Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear is a company that doesn’t just imagine the future—it’s engineering it, constructing it and moving towards regulatory licensing for it. With multiple microreactor project in progress, fuel qualification methodology already accepted by the NRC, and strategic partnerships underway, NANO Nuclear is one of the most active and ambitious advanced nuclear developers in the world.

“This recruitment drive is about finding those who want to be part of history,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear. “If you want to help build the next generation of nuclear reactors from the ground up—this is your chance.”

How to Apply

Interested candidates can view open positions, including details regarding salary ranges and benefit offerings, and apply directly at:

https://nanonuclearenergy.com/careers

For inquiries, please contact:

Email: careers@nanonuclearenergy.com

Business Tel: (212) 634-9206

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s reactor products in development include patented KRONOS MMR™ Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (U. of I.), “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and “ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR™, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear’s developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR™ system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS’ initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

For further NANO Nuclear information, please contact:

Email: IR@NANONuclearEnergy.com

Business Tel: (212) 634-9206

