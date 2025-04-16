Sagtec Global Limited (Nasdaq: SAGT) Successfully Deployed the First Batch of Speed+ Smart Cloud Ordering Software Licenses to Indonesia Sole Distributor

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) (“Sagtec” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customizable software solutions, announced today the successful deployment of the first batch of its Speed+ Smart Cloud Ordering Software licenses to Indonesia Sole Distributor, marking the Company’s official operational launch in the market.

This shipment signifies the commencement of Sagtec’s rollout in Indonesia following the Company’s strategic push to expand its presence across Southeast Asia. The Speed+ system — a cloud-based ordering solution designed to digitalize operations for food and retail businesses — is set to empower businesses with tools for real-time order tracking, digital menus, integrated payment systems, and performance analytics.

“The delivery of our first Speed+ licenses into Indonesia represents a strong validation of our product and regional strategy,” said Kevin Ng, Chairman, Executive Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Sagtec. “As digitalization accelerates across Asia, we are committed to providing high-impact solutions that help businesses stay agile, competitive, and efficient.”

Speed+ is targeted at restaurants, cafés, and retail chains looking to optimize workflows, improve customer satisfaction, and increase order accuracy. It supports multi-device connectivity and can be customized to suit various operational sizes, from small outlets to multi-location chains.

With Indonesia’s digital economy forecasted to reach US$60 billion by 2030, and the region’s cloud-based POS market growing at nearly 20% CAGR, this initial shipment lays the groundwork for long-term growth and adoption. Sagtec will continue to monitor local feedback, enhance its support infrastructure, and expand outreach to drive further deployments in the months ahead.

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec is a leading provider of customizable software solutions, primarily serving the Food & Beverage (F&B) sector. The Company also offers software development, data management, and social media management to enhance operational efficiency across various industries, including Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs).

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://www.sagtec-global.com/.

Contact Information:

Sagtec Global Limited Contact:

Ng Chen Lok

Chairman, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone +6011-6217 3661

Email: info@sagtec-global.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6da26f12-a824-4ec5-aa5c-1bfe44174c10

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a80cea3-9455-458c-bd77-aaccfde3aa17