ISO Recertification of xSuite Group’s ISM System

Specialist in automated invoice processing successfully completes transition to the updated ISO 27001:2022 standard

Ahrensburg, Germany – April 16, 2025. TÜV NORD affirms that xSuite Group, an international software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes, operates an information security management system (ISMS) in compliance with the requirements of ISO/IEC 27001:2022. The certificate covers xSuite’s development of software products (cloud and on-premises) for the procedural handling of inbound administrative documents in companies as well as supporting IT operations and other corporate functions.

Following its initial certification in January 2023, xSuite has now completed the transition to the updated ISO 27001:2022 standard. This once again demonstrates the software manufacturer’s ability to operate an effective ISMS, as was confirmed as part of the latest surveillance audit. ISO/IEC 27001 is the leading international standard for ISMSs, making it one of the most important cyber security certifications. It specifies the conditions such a system must meet. The new certificate is now available and will be provided on request.

With the transition to the revised standard, the xSuite Group is now drawing on the latest international standards to ensure information security. These specifically take into account current developments in the area of cyber security risks and up-to-date protective measures. The certification underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to the highest security standards and provides customers and partners with a reliable foundation for protecting their sensitive information.

Matthias Lemenkühler, Chief Product & Technology Officer at xSuite: “The challenges posed by today’s cyber threat situation place high demands on software developers. We are therefore striving to continuously improve the security measures safeguarding our internal processes and products – and the successful transition to ISO 27001:2022 marks an important step in this direction.”

The xSuite Group uses its company-wide ISMS to define and document all processes and structures, ensuring long-term information security through continuous improvement.

About xSuite Group

xSuite is a software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes and provides standardized, digital solutions worldwide that enable simple, secure, and fast work. We focus mainly on the automation of important work processes in conjunction with end-to-end document management. Our core competence lies in accounts payable (AP) automation in SAP (including

e-invoicing), for leading companies worldwide, as well as for public clients.

This is supplemented by applications for purchasing and order processes as well as archiving – all delivered from a single source, including both software components and services. xSuite solutions operate in the cloud or in hybrid scenarios.

We take pride in the high-quality solutions we offer, as evidenced by the regular certifications we receive for our SAP solutions and deployment environments." With over 300,000 users benefitting from our solutions, xSuite processes more than 80 million documents per year in over 60 countries.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite has around 300 staff across nine locations worldwide – in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Our company has an established information security management system that is certified in accordance with ISO 27001:2022.

Contact:

Barbara Wirtz

xSuite Group GmbH

Marketing & PR

Tel. +49 (0)4102/88 38 36

barbara.wirtz@xsuite.com

www.xsuite.com

