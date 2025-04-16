OceanPal Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

ATHENS, Greece, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that it has filed its 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”). The Annual Report may be accessed through the Company’s website, www.oceanpal.com, or on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Any shareholder may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete Annual Report free of charge upon request.

About the Company

OceanPal Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services, specializing in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels and product tankers. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation of bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain as well as refined petroleum products. OceanPal’s fleet is primarily employed on time charter trips with short to medium duration and spot charters, with a strategic focus on maximizing long-term shareholder value.