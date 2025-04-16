MiddleGround Capital Hires Private Equity Industry Veteran Jonathan La as Chief Financial Officer

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiddleGround Capital (“MiddleGround”), an operationally focused private equity firm that makes control investments in North American and European headquartered middle-market B2B industrial and specialty distribution companies, today announced that it has hired Jonathan La as Chief Financial Officer. He reports to Christopher Speight, Partner, and works in MiddleGround’s New York office. He began the position in February 2025.

In this role, Jonathan is responsible for all aspects of the firm’s financial operations, as well as for accurate and timely financial reporting. Additionally, he leads the Accounting and Fund Accounting teams for all of MiddleGround’s U.S. and European offices. Jonathan joins MiddleGround Capital with 25 years of experience in the private equity industry, including serving for 17 years at Monomoy Capital Partners as Director of Finance. He was involved in all aspects of financial planning, treasury functions and tax structuring, and implemented new ERP and budgeting systems to increase efficiency and reporting capabilities.

“Having worked with Jonathan for many years at Monomoy, I can say that MiddleGround is very fortunate to have such an experienced financial expert on board,” said John Stewart, Founding and Managing Partner of MiddleGround. “His expertise in middle market private investment accounting practices is second to none, and his help in building efficient reporting structures and processes will be a great asset for our stakeholders.”

Prior to Monomoy, Jonathan worked at Evercore Partners, where he helped transition the books and records of the private equity funds in-house for IPOs. Before that, he was at BISYS, a private equity fund administrator, managing various private equity funds, fund of funds and hedge funds clients. He began his career at Deloitte & Touche LLP in their private equity audit practice.

“MiddleGround’s focus on continual improvement and operational excellence across its platform investments makes it a true innovator in the private equity space,” said Jonathan. “I’m very excited to help further those efforts from a financial, accounting, and tax perspective.”

Jonathan graduated from Bernard M. Baruch College with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting, and is a CPA.

About MiddleGround Capital

MiddleGround Capital is a private equity firm based in Lexington, Kentucky with over $3.85 billion of assets under management. MiddleGround makes control equity investments in middle market B2B industrial and specialty distribution businesses. MiddleGround works with its portfolio companies to create value through a hands-on operational approach and partners with its management teams to support long-term growth strategies. For more information, please visit: https://middleground.com/ .