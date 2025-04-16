22 X Ventures Invests in PureWager Group, LLC to Transform the U.S. Gaming Landscape

SHERIDAN, Wyo., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22 X Ventures, a private equity firm known for investing in disruptive and mission-driven companies, today announced its strategic investment in PureWager Group, LLC, an emerging force in the U.S. sports betting and online gaming sector.

Founded by gaming veterans Wayne Stevenson and Elliott Banks, PureWager brings together over 50 years of combined leadership in gaming, fintech, and global entertainment technologies. The company is developing a next-generation platform that integrates real-time fan engagement, cutting-edge gamification, and AI-powered personalization. Its proprietary technology stack is well underway, with key operational milestones scheduled ahead of its official launch in 2025.

“PureWager is uniquely positioned to capture a meaningful share of the booming online sports betting market,” said Minh Le, Managing Partner at 22 X Ventures. “Their bold vision, commitment to ethical user engagement, and AI-powered platform make them one of the most compelling opportunities in the space.”

The U.S. sports betting market is projected to surpass $45 billion by 2030, driven by accelerating legislation and increased access through both state and sovereign tribal partnerships. 22 X Ventures’ investment will help PureWager fast-track its go-to-market strategy, licensing efforts, and platform innovation.

“Over the past 30+ months, PureWager has quietly developed a series of strategic advantages and partnerships that will give us a competitive edge at launch,” said Wayne Stevenson, Co-Founder of PureWager Group.

“This platform is designed to do more than entertain—it’s meant to redefine how communities engage with gaming in an ethical and immersive way,” added Elliott Banks, Co-Founder of PureWager Group.

This investment marks a continued expansion of 22 X Ventures’ portfolio in high-impact sectors including fintech, infrastructure, AI, and gaming innovation.

About 22 X Ventures, LLC

22 X Ventures, LLC is a private equity firm investing in transformative companies that align with its mission to create sustainable value across industries and communities. The firm focuses on growth-stage companies with high disruption potential and clear market advantages. Learn more www.22xventures.com.

About PureWager Group, LLC

PureWager Group, LLC is a gaming technology company reimagining the sports betting experience through real-time interaction, personalized engagement, and responsible innovation. Co-founded by Wayne Stevenson and Elliott Banks, the company is preparing for a national rollout of its proprietary platform in regulated and sovereign markets across the United States.

Media Contact:

Minh Le

Public Relations Manager

22 X Ventures & PureWager Group

Email: info@22capitalpartners.com

Phone: 703-629-1131