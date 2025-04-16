Sienna Senior Living Completes Previously Announced Acquisition in Ottawa

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("Sienna" or the "Company") (TSX: SIA) announced today that it has finalized its previously announced acquisition of a 165-suite retirement residence in Ottawa, Ontario ("Acquisition") for a gross purchase price of $48.0 million.

“Wildpine Residence is a great addition to our retirement platform in the Ottawa market, which is benefitting from rapidly improving supply-demand fundamentals,” said Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sienna. “With this latest transaction, total acquisitions in 2025 now exceed $250 million.”

The Acquisition was financed through the assumption of approximately $25.2 million of CMHC-insured debt with an interest rate of 3.69% and a remaining term of approximately 7.4 years. The balance was financed with cash on hand.

Sienna anticipates Wildpine Residence to generate an approximate 6.25% investment yield in the first twelve months of operations and achieve immediate synergies with nearby properties owned by the Company. The Acquisition was completed at a significant discount to replacement cost and is expected to be immediately accretive to Sienna’s AFFO per share.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 13,500 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

