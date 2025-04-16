Fortinet Releases its 2024 Sustainability Report

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today released its 2024 Sustainability Report, outlining the company's approach, key commitments, and progress on the sustainability topics that matter most to the company and its stakeholders.

“As digital transformation accelerates, cybersecurity is more critical than ever to safeguarding businesses, the global economy and society at large,” said Michael Xie, Founder, President and CTO at Fortinet. “Fortinet is committed to having our products, services, and people contribute to building a more secure and sustainable society–from improving the environmental impact of our products through energy efficiency and more sustainable packaging, to our commitment to closing the cybersecurity skills gap by training 1 million individuals by 2026. We are proud of the progress we've made and remain committed to integrating sustainability across all aspects of our operations.”

As cybersecurity continues to play a leading role in enabling a sustainable digital future, Fortinet remains committed to protecting people, businesses, and communities worldwide while operating responsibly and minimizing its environmental footprint.

Highlights from the Fortinet 2024 Sustainability Report include:

Driving innovation and responsible technology to secure the digital world: With nearly 1,400 patents issued and more than 450 pending, Fortinet continues to pioneer AI-powered security solutions, collaborating with organizations such as University of California (UC) Berkeley, the World Economic Forum, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to advance AI use in cybersecurity. In 2024, Fortinet also became one of the early signatory of CISA's Secure by Design pledge, reinforcing its commitment to security at every stage of the product lifecycle.





Strengthening global efforts to combat cybercrime: In 2024, Fortinet deepened its engagement with numerous global organizations dedicated to halting cybercrime, supporting major initiatives such as INTERPOL's Operation Serengeti and the World Economic Forum Cybercrime Atlas Project. These collaborative efforts in 2024 contributed to over 1,000 arrests, the dismantling of 134,000+ malicious networks, and the recovering of $44 million USD.





Accelerating climate action with near-term, science-based targets: In 2024, Fortinet's near-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. These climate near-term targets include scopes 1 and 2 emissions, aligned with a 1.5°C trajectory to limit global warming, as well as scope 3 targets focused on supplier and customer engagement to drive emission reductions across the value chain.





Improving product energy efficiency and sustainable packaging: In 2024, Fortinet introduced new FortiGate models that are, on average, 61% more energy efficient than previous generations. Additionally, the company expanded its efforts to minimize environmental impact by launching 22 FSC-certified packaging models, prioritizing plastic-free packaging across 86 top-selling products, and avoiding 387 metric tons of CO2e emissions, including 77 metric tons of plastic reduction.





Addressing the cybersecurity skills gap and expanding access to education: Since 2022, Fortinet has trained more than 630,000 individuals in cybersecurity through the Fortinet Training Institute initiatives. In 2024, Fortinet joined the European Commission's Cybersecurity Skills Academy, committing to train 75,000 people in the EU by 2027. Fortinet also contributed to the World Economic Forum's 2024 Strategic Cybersecurity Talent Framework, helping to shape global best practices for sustainable cybersecurity talent development.





Upholding strong business ethics and information security practices: In 2024, 100% of Fortinet's top contract manufacturers (covering 90% of spend) and distributors completed business ethics and compliance training. Fortinet expanded its ISO 27001/17/18 certifications and its SOC2 Type II examinations, achieving 81 information security certifications and examinations strengthening data protection and privacy measures.



Industry Recognition for Responsible Business Practices

Fortinet’s continued progress in sustainability and responsible business practices has been recognized through multiple industry accolades, including:

Inclusion in the 2024 Dow Jones Best-in-Class World and North America Indices for the third consecutive year, reflecting its leadership in corporate responsibility.

An improved CDP Climate Change rating, moving from a B- to a B score, reflecting strengthened climate action and transparency.

Recognition as a 2024 “Best Company to Work For” by Glassdoor and a “Great Place to Work,” underscoring Fortinet’s commitment to fostering a workplace where everyone can thrive.

Recognized as No. 7 on Forbes’ Most Trusted Companies in America 2025 list—and the most trusted U.S.-based cybersecurity company.

Fortinet’s 2024 Sustainability Report references the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, Sustainability Accountability Standards Board (SASB) Standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The report details Fortinet’s progress and metrics across the following eight priority issues: innovation and responsible technology; cybercrime disruption; climate change; product environmental impacts; inclusion and belonging; cybersecurity skills gap; business ethics; and information security and data privacy.

Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

