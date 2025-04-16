Serco Appoints Giao Phan and Teresa Shea to Serco Inc. Board of Directors

HERNDON, Virginia, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, is pleased to announce the appointment of two distinguished professionals to Serco Inc’s Board of Directors: Giao Phan and Teresa Shea. These accomplished leaders bring extensive experience and leadership in defense, intelligence, and technology sectors, further strengthening Serco's commitment to excellence and innovation.

Giao Phan, retired SES, recently concluded a distinguished 40+year civilian career with the Department of Defense. Most recently, she served as Executive Director at the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA). In this role, she led the Navy's largest Systems Command, overseeing over 87,000 personnel and managing a $50 billion portfolio focused on the research, development, design, acquisition and lifecycle support of naval vessels and systems.



Her prior roles include Executive Director for Surface Ship Maintenance & Modernization and Deputy Commander for Navy Regional Maintenance Centers at NAVSEA, where she led over 7,000 personnel in critical ship modernization and maintenance efforts. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech and a Master of Science in Management from Florida Tech. Her accolades include the Presidential Rank Award (Meritorious), the Navy Civilian Service Awards (Distinguished and Superior), and the Coast Guard Superior Achievement Award.

Teresa Shea, retired SES, is the President of Oplnet, LLC, a strategic consulting firm, and serves on several boards, including the Army Science Board (intelligence subcommittee) and the National Cryptologic Foundation. She has 30+ years of experience in intelligence and national defense, including serving as Director of Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) at the National Security Agency (NSA), where she was responsible for all aspects of SIGINT operations and advised top U.S. government officials.



Shea held executive roles at Raytheon Intelligence & Space, focusing on technological advancements in national security. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Tech and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University. Her honors include the President’s Distinguished Rank Award and the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal.

"We are honored to welcome Giao Phan and Teresa Shea to our Board of Directors," said Tom Watson, CEO of Serco Inc. "Their exceptional expertise in defense, intelligence, and technology will provide invaluable insights as we continue to enhance our services, grow our business and deliver innovative solutions to our customers."

About Serco Inc.

Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 9,000 employees and annual revenue of $1.7 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $5 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco.com/na.