Sonnet Releases Virtual Investor "What This Means" Segment

PRINCETON, N.J., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) (the "Company" or "Sonnet"), a clinical-stage company developing immunotherapeutic drugs targeted to the tumor microenvironment (TME), today announced that members of the Sonnet management team participated in a Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment.



As part of the segment, Raghu Rao, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Richard Kenney, Chief Medical Officer, discussed the recently announced positive safety results of SON-1010 (IL12-F H AB) at the highest dose combined with atezolizumab being evaluated in the Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in adult patients with advanced solid tumors or platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) (the SB221 study). Mr. Rao and Dr. Kenney also provided insight into next steps for the program.



The Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment featuring Sonnet is now available here.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Sonnet is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for developing targeted biologic drugs with single or bifunctional action. Known as F H AB (Fully Human Albumin-Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and "hitch-hikes" on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. Sonnet's F H AB was designed to specifically target tumor and lymphatic tissue, with an improved therapeutic window for optimizing the safety and efficacy of immune modulating biologic drugs. F H AB platform is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies and vaccines.