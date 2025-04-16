City of Refuge and Clark Construction Top Out Transformation Center in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, April 15, representatives from City of Refuge and Clark Construction Group joined project partners and crews to celebrate the topping out the City of Refuge - Transformation Center project, a 37,000-square-foot mixed-use facility in the Westside of Atlanta.

The Transformation Center, which broke ground in 2024, will further City of Refuge’s mission by providing economic, health, and wellness services that empower residents—including veterans and returning citizens—to reach their full potential.

The three-story building will include 25 affordable housing units and community-focused amenities on the ground floor, including a clinic, a credit union, and a fresh food market.

The topping out ceremony marks the point at which the structure reaches its full height. To achieve this milestone, crews have worked more than 30,000 hours, imported over 5,000 cubic yards of dirt, and installed more than 130 tons of steel.

“Our progress to date is a clear measure of the commitment and hard work of all the people involved in the project,” said Jesse Rice, senior vice president and REO at Clark Construction. “This achievement is a result of tireless efforts from our crews, and a seamless commitment alongside City of Refuge to enhance their mission of providing lasting resources and support for the Atlanta community.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Clark Construction and all of our dedicated partners and project teams who have helped bring the Transformation Center to this exciting milestone. The topping out of this facility marks far more than the completion of a structural phase—it represents a powerful step forward in our continued mission to bring hope, transformation, and opportunity to individuals and families on Atlanta’s Westside. With 25 affordable housing units and essential services like healthcare, financial access, and fresh food all under one roof, this center will be a place where lives are changed and futures are rebuilt,” said Bruce Deel, founder and CEO of City of Refuge. “This project is a reflection of what can be accomplished when people come together with purpose and passion. We look forward to the day we open the doors and welcome our community into a space built for empowerment, dignity, and lasting impact.”

The Transformation Center is expected to be completed in late fall 2025.

