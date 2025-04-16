Multibeam Grows International Presence

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and YOKOHAMA, Japan, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To address rising global demand for its E-Beam Lithography (EBL) production systems, Multibeam has established a new sales presence in Japan. President Ken MacWilliams announced the move in Yokohama today during his keynote address at Photomask Japan, the leading symposium on photomask and next-generation lithography mask technology.

The development marks a new phase in Multibeam’s growth strategy. It follows the launch of the company’s multicolumn EBL production system and inaugural shipment to foundry leader, SkyWater Technology.

The move aligns with the urgent imperative for faster chip design and manufacturing cycles. The trend is driving interest in Multibeam’s direct-write EBL technology for its proven ability to speed time to production and radically cut operational costs. Demand is especially evident in the advanced packaging arena where the system can be used to enable a scalable path beyond Moore’s Law, transcend conventional mask reticle limits, and drive much higher chip-to-chip performance levels than previously achievable. In addition, there is growing interest from the power, photonics and MEMs sectors for the system’s significant depth of focus capability which allows for faster, seamless patterning over warped wafers and high-topography surfaces.

“A dedicated sales presence in Japan will help us better serve our local customers while giving us a strong position in this thriving IC innovation ecosystem,” said Dr. David K. Lam, Multibeam CEO. “It’s an essential part of our strategy to harness the surging interest in our technology’s unique enabling capabilities from semiconductor companies in the US and international markets. We’re excited to take this significant step.”

Multibeam’s platform revolutionizes EBL with new productivity advantages, while enabling high resolution, fine features, wide field of view, and large depth of focus. The chief productivity driver is the novel architecture which employs multiple miniature columns that operate individually and in parallel, with an advanced control system directing the beams to achieve maximum accuracy, quality, and speed. Throughput is more than 100 times greater than conventional EBL systems, making the MB platform the highest productivity high-resolution maskless lithography system on the market. With Synopsys EDA embedded into the systems, a mix and match dynamic can also be employed, where a portion of layers are printed with masks and others are patterned with Multibeam. It gives manufacturing leaders a breakthrough solution to enable rapid development of new IC designs, rapid time to market, and accelerated IC innovation.

About Multibeam

Multibeam helps semiconductor leaders accelerate chip innovation with the industry’s first Multicolumn E-Beam Lithography (MEBL) system built for volume production. The technology enables applications like rapid prototyping, next-generation advanced packaging and heterogeneous integration, chip ID and traceability, high-mix quick-turn manufacturing, high-performance compound semiconductors, high-efficiency silicon photonics, 3D MEMS structures, and more. Led by Dr. David Lam and headquartered in Silicon Valley, the company is privately held and led by a team of semiconductor equipment and patterning technology experts. For more information, visit www.multibeamcorp.com.

Japan Sales Contact : Nobutada Miura; Email: nmiura@multibeamcorp.com

U.S. Sales Contact: Roger Van Art; Email: rvanart@multibeamcorp.com

Media/Analyst Contact (U.S.) : Shani Williams; Email: swilliams@multibeamcorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/511f7ddc-9749-41ab-a039-87e532a69008