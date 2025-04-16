Ibotta, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

​LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Ibotta, Inc. (“Ibotta” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IBTA) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Ibotta investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

On February 26, 2025, following the close of trading, Ibotta issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. The Company reported quarterly revenue of $98.4 million, representing a 1% decline compared to the same period the previous year. The press release also provided a revenue outlook for the first quarter of 2025, projecting revenue between $80 million and $84 million—reflecting flat year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Following this announcement, Ibotta’s stock price dropped by $29.08 per share, or approximately 46%, falling from $63.09 on February 26, 2025, to $34.01 at the close of trading on February 27, 2025, on unusually high trading volume.

