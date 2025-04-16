Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Report 2025-2030 Featuring Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Osstem Implant Co

Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market by Product (Implants (Premium, Value, Discounted), Prosthetics (Bridges (Maryland, Cantilever), Crowns, Dentures, Veneers), Type of Facility (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Lab) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental implants and prosthetics market is anticipated to grow to USD 18.79 billion by 2030 from USD 12.57 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period.

This market report scrutinizes segments across product, prosthetics, and regional lines, offering a granular understanding of market dynamics. It evaluates competitive strategies, product launches, and developments, providing a comprehensive view of the market environment.

This growth is primarily attributed to the increased demand for cosmetic dentistry and the rising incidence of dental issues. However, factors such as escalating healthcare costs and limited insurance coverage for dental procedures are likely to partly hinder market expansion.

Titanium Implants Growth

The single-stage procedure segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the titanium implants sector. This method requires just one surgical procedure, thus reducing both the treatment duration and follow-up visits, making it more cost-effective. Faster recovery and quick aesthetic results are additional benefits, driving its popularity and market growth.

The external hexagonal connectors in the titanium implants market are set to grow rapidly, due to their compatibility across various platforms and their ability to form a strong, interlocking connection between the prosthetic and the implant body. Although there are challenges such as screw loosening, the reliability of these connectors continues to drive their adoption.

Value Implants Surge

The value implants segment is expected to see the highest growth in the dental implants market, driven by rising demand in emerging countries like Brazil, Mexico, India, and Turkey. The cost-effective nature of these implants compared to premium options has spurred increased adoption, compelling manufacturers to enhance their production and distribution capacities. Leading companies are also acquiring value implant firms to expand market share and maintain competitiveness.

Dental Prosthetics Trends

Within the dental prosthetics space, Maryland unit bridges are projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Offering a less invasive and cost-effective solution, Maryland bridges require minimal tooth contouring compared to traditional bridges. The use of metal wings enhances the retention and aesthetics while being more economical, fueling their market acceptance.

The porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM) crowns segment retains the largest share due to their robust metal substructure, which offers strength required for high-stress areas. Their versatility in single teeth and full-mouth restorations supports their sustained market appeal.

Asia-Pacific Market Dynamics

The Asia-Pacific region is poised for the highest growth in the dental implants and prosthetics market. Factors contributing to this growth include a rise in dental infections, increased awareness about non-invasive treatments, an aging population, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. These elements are driving demand and enabling innovations in healthcare solutions within the region.

Primary Market Participants

Prominent players in the market include Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Osstem Implant Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and others. This diverse competitive landscape involves innovation and strategic collaborations to expand market presence.

This report furnishes insights about:

Key drivers and challenges impacting the market

Product innovation and emerging trends

Growth opportunities and market diversification strategies

Competitive assessments that inform stakeholders on strategic planning

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 439 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Patient Pool for Dental Treatments Increasing Demand for Advanced Cosmetic Dental Procedures Growing Preference for Same-Day Dentistry Rising Focus on Aesthetics

Challenges Dearth of Trained Dental Practitioners Pricing Pressure

Opportunities Growth Potential in Emerging Economies Rapid Growth of Dental Service Organizations

Industry Trends Market Consolidation Industry-Academia Collaborations High Investments in Dental Practices Bioactive Implants

Case Studies Case Study 1: Self-Drilling Implants for Immediate Loading of Full-Arch Prostheses Case Study 2: Guided Surgical Approach for Precise Implant Placement Case Study 3: Complex Full-Arch Rehabilitation Using Molecular Precision Implant System



Company Profiles

Institut Straumann AG

Envista

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein, Inc.

Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.

Solventum

Zimvie Inc.

Glidewell

Lyra Etk

Medigma Biomedical GmbH

Ivoclar Vivadent

Avinent Science and Technology

Bicon

Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd.

Dio Implant Co. Ltd.

Thommen Medical AG

Southern Implants

Keystone Dental, Inc.

Bego GmbH & Co. KG

Sweden & Martina S.P.A

Sdi Dental Implants

Advin Health Care

Mega’Gen Implant Co. Ltd.

Bioline Dental Implants

Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rrhoyw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment