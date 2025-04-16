Liberty Star Board Chair Pete O’Heeron & Director Gerardo King Interviewed by Steve Darling of Proactive Investors Limited

TUCSON, AZ, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Star Minerals ( “Liberty Star” or the “Company” ) ( OTCQB: LBSR ) is executing on a vision that aligns with the long-term strategic needs of the United States. In a recent conversation with award-winning broadcaster Steve Darling of Proactive Investors, Board Chair Pete O’Heeron and Director Gerardo King shared why critical mineral development is no longer optional—it’s essential.

Pete O’Heeron recently returned from Washington, D.C., where he held high-level discussions with Congressional offices, including the teams of Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, as well as Representatives Brian Babin and Paul Gosar. The message was simple but urgent: the U.S. must take bold action to secure its own future.

“We are at an inflection point,” said O’Heeron. “From semiconductors to satellites, from electric vehicles to national defense, critical minerals are the backbone of modern civilization. We cannot outsource our future. Liberty Star is building for a future where the United States leads—not follows—in the global supply chain for strategic resources.”

Director Gerardo King noted, “Rising copper and gold prices are not a blip—they're a beacon. The opportunity is now. Government backing, combined with private investment, will create a resilient domestic supply chain and unlock long-term shareholder value.”

The interview underscores three fundamental truths:

Time is not on our side.

Domestic development of critical minerals must accelerate. Liberty Star’s Hay Mountain Project in southeast Arizona represents one of the most promising—and overlooked—assets in the country. We need a national strategy that prioritizes projects like this. These are not just rocks. Copper, lithium, and rare earth elements are foundational to clean energy, defense, and frontier technologies. The Hay Mountain Project is positioned to meet that demand at scale.

The market is signaling. As Liberty Star Minerals is not just exploring the ground—we're helping chart the future of American industrial independence.



View the interview on LBSR.us and YouTube

About Liberty Star Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (LBSR: OTCQB), d/b/a Liberty Star Minerals, is an Arizona-based mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Arizona and the southwest USA. Currently the company controls properties that are located over what management considers some of North America’s richest mineralized regions for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum (moly), and associated metals. The Company’s premiere property is the Hay Mountain property (exploration stage) for porphyry copper, gold, moly and other commercially important minerals. Specific targets have been selected to explore for near-surface and deep-seated ore bodies, of which there are numerous analogs nearby. Contiguous with the primary Hay Mountain porphyry exploration target, and part of the overall Hay Mountain property, is an increasingly attractive area of exploration stage gold mineralization denominated Red Rock Canyon. Red Rock Canyon exhibits what we believe are extensive, promising hydrothermal associated gold-bearing structures that are documented in historical public and Company records. View numerous geoscientific reports on our website. The Hay Mountain & Red Rock Canyon properties are in Cochise County (southeast) Arizona, USA.



