ALL SEASONS SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITIES AWARDED BEST OF THE BEST RECOGNITION FROM U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

Farmington Hills, Mich. April 16, 2025 – Beztak is pleased to announce that five of its luxury senior living communities earned the Best of the Best distinction from U.S. News & World Report. U.S. News’ Best Senior Living ratings evaluate nearly 4,000 communities in the U.S. in one or more of the following categories: independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement.

Each of the winning communities – All Seasons Ann Arbor, Birmingham, Oro Valley, Rochester Hills, and West Bloomfield - were recognized in the Best Independent Living category, with emblem awards including Management Staff, Feels Like Home, Food & Dining, and Activities & Enrichment.

“This award is a tremendous honor, and reaffirms our mission to innovate, engage, enliven, and totally captivate,” said Jason Kohler, Executive Vice President of Senior Living at Beztak. “We are driven by a passion for creating vibrant, modern communities, as we believe in building more than just a place to live- but more so creating communities that foster connection, encourage lifelong learning, and promote an active, fulfilling lifestyle.”

U.S. News evaluated participating communities for each type of service provided using information from resident and family surveys. The survey asked residents and family members about their satisfaction with various aspects of the community, including safety, caregiving, management, staff, food and dining, and activities. U.S. News analyzed the survey data and applied several weightings and adjustments to create the final scores. Only communities with the highest scores in each category were recognized as “Best” communities.

In 2005, Beztak introduced the All Seasons brand to the senior living market and has expanded to six communities, located in Ann Arbor, Birmingham, Rochester Hills, and West Bloomfield, Michigan, Oro Valley, Arizona, and Naples, Florida.

