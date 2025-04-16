BBAI Investors Have the Opportunity to Lead the BigBear.ai Securities Fraud Lawsuit with Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In BigBear.ai To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in BigBear.ai between March 31, 2022 and March 25, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]





NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (“BigBear” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BBAI) and reminds investors of the June 10, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) BigBear maintained deficient accounting review policies related to the reporting and disclosure of certain non-routine, unusual, or complex transactions; (2) as a result, the Company incorrectly determined that the conversion option within the 2026 Convertible Notes qualified for the derivative scope exception under ASC 815-40 and failed to bifurcate the conversion option as required by ASC 815-15; (3) accordingly, BigBear had improperly accounted for the 2026 Convertible Notes; (4) the foregoing error caused BigBear to misstate various items in several of the Company's previously issued financial statements; (5) as a result, these financial statements were inaccurate and would likely need to be restated; (6) BigBear would require extra time and expense to correct the inaccurate financial statements, thereby increasing the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"); and (7) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 18, 2025, BigBear.ai delayed the filing of its 2024 10K, disclosing that certain of the Company’s financial statements since fiscal year 2021 should no longer be relied upon and would be restated.

On this news, the price of BigBear.ai stock declined roughly 15%, from a closing price of $3.49 per share on March 17, 2025, to $2.97 per share on March 18, 2025.

Then, on March 25, 2025, after market, BigBear filed its 2024 10-K restating its consolidated financial statements “to reflect the issuance of the 2026 Notes Conversion Option at fair value as of December 7, 2021 and the subsequent remeasurement to fair value at each reporting date.” The 2024 10-K also disclosed that the Company had identified a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting.

On this news, the price of BigBear.ai stock declined roughly 9%, from a closing price of $3.51 per share on March 25, 2025, to $3.19 per share on March 26, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding BigBear’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the BigBear.ai class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/BBAI

