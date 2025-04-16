Sana Biotechnology, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. May 20, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sana Biotechnology, Inc. ("Sana" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANA) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between March 17, 2023 to November 4, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). SANA investors have until May 20, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Sana was at significant risk of lacking sufficient capital to sustain its current operations and continue development of one or more of its product candidates; (ii) the Company’s programs—SC291 in oncology, SC379, and SG299—were less promising than Defendants had represented to investors; (iii) to conserve cash and prioritize its more promising pipeline assets, Sana was likely to reduce funding for, or discontinue, SC291 in oncology, SC379, and SG299, and significantly cut its workforce; (iv) as a result, Defendants overstated the Company’s financial ability to maintain its operations and advance its product pipeline; and (v) consequently, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading throughout the Class Period.

