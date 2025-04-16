AmpliTech Group’s 5G Division Secures Company-Record Approx. US$11 Million Purchase Orders As Part Of A New Multi-Year LOI From Tier 1 North American MNO

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced signal processing components for satellite, public and private 5G, and other communications networks, including full 5G/6G system design and global distribution of integrated circuit assembly packages and lids, today announced the receipt of company-record Purchase Orders valued at approximately US$11 million. These orders are part of a multi-year Letter of Intent (LOI) from a Tier 1 Mobile Network Operator (MNO) in North America, further solidifying AmpliTech’s position as a key provider of ORAN 5G radio solutions.

This new LOI follows closely on the heels of another major US$78 million LOI announced earlier this month, bringing the total value of signed LOIs with two leading ORAN 5G telecom customers, to over US$100 million. To date, AmpliTech has received approximately US$12 million in firm purchase orders under these agreements, all of these deliverable within FY2025.

“We are thrilled to announce this milestone achievement, which comes just weeks after our previous record-setting LOI,” said Fawad Maqbool, CEO/CTO of AmpliTech Group. “These ~US$11 million PO’s, a company record, not only affirms the commercial readiness of our 5G ORAN radios, but also reflects our emergence as a frontrunner in the global ORAN 5G marketplace. This new engagement with one of North America’s most prominent Tier 1 MNOs, recognized for its innovation and high-quality network services, highlights the demand for our differentiated ORAN 5G technology.”

Mr. Maqbool continued, “These back-to-back agreements mark a significant turning point for AmpliTech Group, as we execute on our strategy to expand our presence in the next-generation 5G ORAN telecom landscape. As these LOIs are fulfilled with additional purchase orders, they will pave the way for AmpliTech to become a dominant force in the delivery of high-performance ORAN 5G radio products.”

Looking forward, AmpliTech expects continued momentum in the 5G ORAN sector through deepening collaborations with these Tier 1 telecom partners. The confidence these companies have placed in AmpliTech’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and engineering excellence further underscores the company’s rising stature in the industry.

Jorge Flores, Chief Operating Officer of AmpliTech Group, added, “This is a defining moment for AmpliTech. These achievements lay the foundation for a transformative chapter in our growth, in addition to previously announced agreements, record breaking LOI’s now worth in excess of US$100 Million, we have now achieved an strategic validation of our 5G ORAN technology by getting orders from an established leading MNO in the telecom industry, we are certainly energized by the opportunities that lie ahead.”

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

