Arvig Named to Newsweek’s List of America’s Greatest Midsize Workplaces

PERHAM, Minn., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvig has been named one of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces in 2025 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

The award honors companies nationwide that excel in employee experience and workplace performance. Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group awarded Arvig a five-star rating through an evaluation based on online employee reviews, publicly available data, an extensive survey and more than 120 key performance indicators.

According to Newsweek, this ranking involved a comprehensive analysis of more than 3.5 million online employee reviews, publicly available data for 9,000 companies, and a survey to understand the importance of key workplace-related categories.

"Arvig is incredibly honored to be recognized by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group as one of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces,” said David Arvig, Vice President and COO at Arvig. “We’re proud of building a company where our employee-owners feel engaged and connected to our mission.”

The complete list of Greatest Midsize Workplaces is available at https://rankings.newsweek.com/americas-greatest-midsize-workplaces-2025.

About Arvig

Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider headquartered in Perham, Minnesota. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides residential and business internet, television, phone, security, and mobile services. Additionally, Arvig delivers a wide variety of business technology solutions. Visit arvig.com for additional information.

