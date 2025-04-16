1, 3-propanediol (PDO) Markets 2025-2029

Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "1, 3-propanediol (PDO) Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 1, 3-propanediol (PDO) market is poised to expand significantly, with projections estimating an increase of USD 716.8 million between 2024 and 2029. This represents a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% over the forecast period.

A comprehensive report offers a holistic analysis, with key insights into market size, growth trends, drivers, and emerging challenges, evaluated through a robust vendor analysis of approximately 25 leading market participants.

Key drivers include the expanding applications of polyester across various sectors, a booming personal care and cosmetics industry, and heightened environmental awareness. The report integrates both primary and secondary information sources, including inputs from key industry stakeholders, to deliver an accurate market forecast and in-depth vendor landscape analysis.

One significant market growth driver is the production of bio-based PDO using renewable resources. This trend, coupled with the increasing biodiesel production and heightened investment in PDO research and development, is expected to fuel substantial demand.

Industry experts note that a significant trend propelling the market is the shift towards the production of bio-based PDO from renewable raw materials. This trend aligns with global sustainability goals and offers a competitive edge to companies investing in green innovations. As environmental concerns continue to rise, the demand for eco-friendly alternatives in chemical manufacturing is expected to soar, positioning bio-based PDO as a pivotal component in numerous applications.

The adoption of polyester derived from PDO is driving market expansion across various sectors. The versatility of polyester, combined with its cost-efficiency and durability, has seen widespread use in textiles, packaging, and coatings, amplifying the demand for PDO. This expanding application base highlights the strategic importance of PDO in the production of materials that meet modern performance and sustainability standards.

The global market for 1, 3-propanediol (PDO) is experiencing substantial growth and transformation. Key industry players like Accela ChemBio Inc., ChemImpex International Inc., Connect Chemicals GmbH, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, METabolic EXplorer SA, Shell plc, Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Tate and Lyle PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., and Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. are at the forefront of this evolution.

