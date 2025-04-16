U.S. Private Label Food Market Focused Insights Report 2025-2030: Growing Consumer Shift Towards Plant-based Options, Driven by Health, Sustainability, and Innovations

Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Private Label Food Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The U.S. Private Label Food Market was valued at USD 145.63 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 283.36 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.73%. Recent activities by prominent players include Dollar General expanding its Clover Valley brand, introducing over 100 new items at competitive price points in 2023. Southeastern Grocers launched a new store brand, Know & Love, focusing on clean-label, affordable products across various categories.

Market Trends

Shift Towards Plant-based Food: There's a notable shift towards plant-based options, driven by health, sustainability, and innovation. Consumers are increasingly interested in vegan and vegetarian diets, impacting market demand.

Premiumization in Private Label Food: The market sees increased demand for high-quality, specialty private-label products as consumers seek premium options with distinct flavors and high-quality ingredients.

Market Drivers

Surge in Packaged Food Demand: The increasing demand for hygiene and convenience in packaging, coupled with innovations in e-commerce and affordability, drives growth in the private-label sector. The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness regarding food safety, boosting packaged food sales.

Advancements Shaping Future Trends: Innovations in product and packaging, ethical practices, and a focus on specialty foods are significantly shaping the future of the private-label food market. Technologies like reusable packaging and meal kits address consumer preferences for convenience and quality.

Industry Restraints

Availability of Alternatives: Private-label products face challenges from national brands which have established consumer trust and marketing dominance. Retailers' own private-label offerings add to the competition.

Segmentation Insights

Products: Dairy, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Alternatives, Snacks, Fruits & Vegetables, Sauces & Condiments, Others.

Dairy, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Alternatives, Snacks, Fruits & Vegetables, Sauces & Condiments, Others. End-User: B2C, B2B.

B2C, B2B. Age Group: 35+ years segments.

35+ years segments. Region: South, West, Midwest, Northeast.

Competitive Landscape

The private-label food market in the U.S. is highly competitive, with players such as Aldi, Amazon, Conagra Brands, and Walmart actively vying for market share. Vendors are investing heavily in quality improvement, innovative product introductions, and packaging to enhance consumer loyalty.

Key Takeaways

By Product: The dairy segment leads with a market share of over 25%, driven by the demand for dairy and plant-based alternatives.

The dairy segment leads with a market share of over 25%, driven by the demand for dairy and plant-based alternatives. By End User: The B2C segment shows the highest growth at 11.89%, with increased consumer acceptance of private-label products.

The B2C segment shows the highest growth at 11.89%, with increased consumer acceptance of private-label products. By Age Group: The 35 to 64 age group holds the largest market share, driven by demand for premium options due to higher disposable income.

The 35 to 64 age group holds the largest market share, driven by demand for premium options due to higher disposable income. By Region:The South region accounts for the largest share and highest growth, supported by population growth and strong regional chains.

