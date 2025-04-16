MG Collectibles and Toys Partners with NPC Labs and Spaciom to Authenticate and Monetize Collectibles with Cutting-Edge Technology

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MG Collectibles and Toys (MGCT), an emerging leader in collectibles and pop culture, has announced a strategic partnership with NPC Labs, experts in intellectual property (IP) solutions for creators, and Spaciom, a pioneering immersive tech company specializing in AR and VR fan engagement. This three-way collaboration — backed by a significant investment from NPC Labs into MGCT — is designed to provide creators with state-of-the-art tools for protecting, monetizing, and authenticating their work, while also delivering immersive digital experiences for collectors and fans.

NPC Labs, a recipient of Coinbase’s community grant, brings deep expertise in building infrastructure that empowers creators, safeguards their IP, and develops rails to monetize this IP. Their blockchain-driven authentication system will be integrated into MGCT’s platform to ensure verifiable ownership, prevent counterfeiting, and facilitate smarter monetization pathways for both creators and the company’s growing collector database.

Spaciom will enhance the partnership by layering in cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) and (XR) capabilities. Through Spaciom’s immersive tech and features, MGCT collectibles will gain digital life — from interactive busts that animate in AR, to virtual showrooms and fan experiences accessible through VR and XR. This integration is part of MGCT’s broader plan to elevate physical and Phygital collectibles into dynamic, hybrid experiences.

“In today’s market, authenticity and immersion go hand in hand,” said Matthew Granberg, CEO of MGCT. “With NPC Labs and Spaciom by our side, we’re not only safeguarding creators and collectors from fraud — we’re reimagining what it means to own a collectible in the digital age. This partnership helps us to turn every product into a secure, interactive experience.”

“At NPC Labs, we believe creators deserve tools that protect their vision and reward their innovation,” said Bayo Okusanya, CEO of NPC Labs. “We’re proud to partner with MGCT to build a future where IP protection is built-in, monetization is seamless, and collectors get trusted products that retain value.”

“Spaciom is all about turning fans into participants,” said Tim Parker, CEO of Spaciom. “This collaboration allows us to transform MGCT’s collectibles into living experiences — from unlocking hidden AR and XR features to exploring entire virtual fanverses. The possibilities are just beginning.”

The investment from NPC Labs is a strong vote of confidence in MGCT’s mission to fuse nostalgia, innovation, and security in one unified platform. With Spaciom bringing interactive layers to the product line, the partnership represents a major leap toward the future of connected collectibles — where physical goods come with immersive digital value, and every purchase is backed by both technology and trust.

About MG Collectibles and Toys

MG Collectibles and Toys is an emerging leader in the toy and collectibles industry, offering a diverse range of products from affordable collectibles to premium, high-end memorabilia. Led by a team with over 200 years of industry experience, MG Collectibles and Toys specializes in bringing iconic characters from beloved franchises to fans and collectors alike. With a deep commitment to quality, nostalgia, and innovation, the company continues to redefine the collectibles market by delivering exceptional products that celebrate the magic of pop culture.

About NPC Labs

NPC Labs builds infrastructure for creators in the digital economy. With roots in the Base ecosystem and expertise in blockchain security, their mission is to protect IP and empower monetization in the modern creator landscape.

About Spaciom

Spaciom delivers cutting-edge AR, VR and XR experiences for the world’s biggest brands. By transforming physical products into phygital and immersive portals, Spaciom connects fans to the stories they love in unforgettable ways.

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities t.anisa@mgcollectiblesandtoys.com.