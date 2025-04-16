Customer Loyalty Solutions (CLS) Market on a Steady Growth Path: Projected to Grow Through 2030 at CAGR 11.8%

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Customer Loyalty Solutions (CLS) Market, projecting a compound annual growth rate of 11.8% through 2030. The new reports - 'Market Share: Customer Loyalty Solutions (CLS), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Customer Loyalty Solutions (CLS), 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.8% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic CLS landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in CLS Platforms

In a landscape where customer retention is becoming as critical as customer acquisition, loyalty solutions are gaining prominence as core enablers of brand engagement and repeat business. Enterprises across retail, hospitality, airlines, BFSI, telecom, and consumer goods sectors are turning to advanced loyalty platforms to create personalized experiences, foster emotional connections, and reward long-term value through omnichannel touchpoints.

According to Shruti Jadhav, Vice President and Principal Analyst at QKS Group, “Customer Loyalty Solutions are no longer limited to points and rewards. They are evolving into intelligent engagement platforms that help brands deepen relationships, understand behavior, and incentivize lifetime loyalty through personalization and smart insights.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional CLS platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional CLS platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top CLS vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top CLS vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in CLS solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in CLS solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: How artificial intelligence, behavioral analytics, and personalization engines are transforming loyalty solutions into dynamic engagement platforms.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Annex Cloud, Antavo, Bond Brand Loyalty, Capillary Technologies, Clutch, Comarch, Ebbo, Epsilon, Kobie, Marigold, Merkle, Punchh, Salesforce, SessionM, Tenerity, Yotpo, and Zinrelo.

Why This Matters for CLS Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of Customer Loyalty Solution providers, these insights are essential to shaping product innovation, targeting evolving consumer expectations, and capturing market share in a competitive environment. As loyalty becomes increasingly digital and data-driven, vendors must deliver modular, scalable platforms that combine emotional engagement, real-time rewards, and deep analytics to drive measurable business outcomes.

Market Share: Customer Loyalty Solutions (CLS), 2024, Worldwide

Market Forecast: Customer Loyalty Solutions (CLS), 2025-2030, Worldwide

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America QKS TrendsNXT on CLS market

on CLS market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the CLS market

report on the CLS market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

