Nexity: Availability of the 2024 Universal registration document

AVAILABILITY OF THE

2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Paris, 16 April 2025 – 5:45 pm CET

Nexity has filed today its Universal Registration Document dated 31 December 2024 (in French) with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) under number D.25-0267.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document, filed in XHTML format, includes notably:

The 2024 annual financial report including the Consolidated financial statements and the Parent Company financial statements;

The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

The Statutory Auditors reports and the information related to their fees;

The Sustainability Statement (“État de durabilité”); and

The information related to the description of the shares buyback program.





This document is made available to the public free of charge in accordance with the regulations in force and may be consulted on the “Finance” page of the Group’s website (https://nexity.group/en/finance) as well as on the Autorité des marchés financiers’ website (www.amf-france.org).

A free English translation will be made available at a later date.

NEXITY, LA VIE ENSEMBLE

Avec un chiffre d’affaires de 3,5 milliards d'euros en 2024, Nexity agit sur tout le territoire comme opérateur urbain au service de la régénération urbaine et des besoins des territoires et de ses clients. En nous appuyant sur notre double expertise d’aménageur-promoteur et de promoteur-exploitant, nous déployons une offre territoriale multiproduits.

Engagés historiquement pour l’accès au logement pour tous et leader de la décarbonation dans notre secteur, nous nous mobilisons pour un immobilier abordable et durable, neuf et réhabilité. Alignés avec notre raison d’être « la vie ensemble », nous nous mettons au service d’une ville où l’on vit mieux ensemble, accueillante et abordable, respectueuse des personnes, du collectif et de la planète.

En 2024, Nexity a été classée 1er maître d’ouvrage de l’Association pour le développement du Bâtiment Bas Carbone (BBCA) pour la sixième année consécutive, 5e au palmarès relation clients HCG – Les Échos, et notée 5/5 par Humpact pour la 5e année consécutive (au titre de 2023) au 1er rang de notre secteur en matière de développement du capital humain.

Nexity est coté au SRD, au Compartiment B d’Euronext et au SBF 120.

CONTACTS

Géraldine Bop – Head of regulated relations with shareholders and French market authority (”AMF”) / +33 (0)6 23 15 40 56 – gbop@nexity.fr

Anne-Sophie Lanaute – Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communications / +33 (0)6 58 17 24 22 - investorrelations@nexity.fr

Attachment