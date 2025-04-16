SMCP - 2024 Universal registration document available

Press release - Paris, April 16th, 2025

SMCP SA: Publication of the 2024 Universal registration document

SMCP SA announces the publication of its 2024 Universal registration document (Document d’enregistrement universel 2024) including the annual financial report for the 2024 fiscal year, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (the Autorité des Marchés Financiers – AMF) on April 16, 2025.

The 2024 Universal registration document includes notably:

  • the annual financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024;
  • the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;
  • the Sustainability report;
  • the description of the share buyback program.

The French version of the 2024 Universal registration document is available on the SMCP’s website (www.smcp.com), section “Regulated information” and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

A translation into English of the 2024 Universal registration document will be available soon.

