Publication of the 2024 Universal Registration Document

Amundi announces the filing of its 2024 Universal Registration Document, French version, to the French securities regulator, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), on 16 April 2025, under the registration number D.25-0272.

This 2024 Universal Registration Document and its free translation into English are available now on the websites of Amundi (http://about.amundi.com for the English version) and, in French only, of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). It is also available at Amundi Head office, 91-93, boulevard Pasteur, 75015 Paris.

The following documents are included in the 2024 Universal Registration Document:

the 2024 annual financial report;

the integrated report;

the sustainability statement;

the report on corporate governance;

information relating to the fees of statutory auditors.





1 Source: IPE "Top 500 Asset Managers" published in June 2024 based on assets under management as of 31/12/2023

2 Amundi data as of 31/12/2024

3 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo

