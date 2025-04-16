MCLEAN, Va., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esteban Jimenez of HII’s (NYSE: HII) Mission Technologies division, was recently elected to the executive committee of the Information Warfare Research Project (IWRP) Consortium.

IWRP engages industry and academia to develop and mature technologies in the field of information warfare that enhance U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps mission effectiveness, focusing on underlying technologies that advance information warfare capabilities through a consortium that can support research, development and prototyping.

As an experienced cyber defense and intelligence leader, Jimenez will help lead the IWRP Consortium to engage industry and academia to develop and mature technologies in the field of information warfare that enhance U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps mission effectiveness.

Specific technology focus areas include artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), assured command and control (AC2), autonomy, cloud computing, cyber warfare, data science/analytics technologies and electromagnetic spectrum.







A photo accompanying this release is available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-leader-is-elected-to-executive-committee-of-the-information-warfare-research-project-consortium/.

“I am honored to join the IWRP executive committee,” Jimenez said. “The consortium’s mission to accelerate the delivery of vital technologies to our armed forces deeply resonates with me, and I look forward to contributing to the IWRP’s impactful work in support of national defense.”

Prior to joining HII as a business development leader, Jimenez served as an intelligence officer and cyberspace operations planner for the U.S. Marine Corps. He held roles with U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Cyber Command’s Joint Task Force ARES and Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command.

For more information about the IWRP Consortium, visit www.theiwrp.org.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Greg McCarthy

(202) 264-7126

gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c7852cf-d1e4-4bc5-9063-703ed9889c66