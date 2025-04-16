Cherry AI: A Revenue-Backed Infrastructure Layer Positioned for a Breakout IDO

Dubai, UAE, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a market saturated with underperforming tokens and fragmented utility models, few Web3 projects demonstrate early-stage profitability, product depth, and embedded user distribution prior to their token launch. Cherry AI stands out as a data-rich infrastructure layer with $5 million in on-chain revenue since late 2024, now heading into its public IDO on April 23 with an expanding product suite and broad developer adoption. Infrastructure First: Scalable Tooling Across Telegram



Cherry AI provides an end-to-end stack of Telegram-native tools for community management, token discovery, and automated trading—built to support project teams, token launches, and user engagement in Web3-native environments. Its flagship product, Cherry Bot, is currently installed in over 150,000 Telegram groups and actively used by 110,000+ Web3 communities. It powers advanced buy bot alerts, moderation, raid tools, group portals, and real-time community analytics.



The platform also includes Cherry Trending, an AI-powered token ranking system that aggregates metrics like volume growth, liquidity shifts, social sentiment, and new holder activity across Solana, Ethereum, Base, BNB Chain, and other major chains. Meanwhile, the newly launched Cherry Trading Bot provides high-speed wallet generation, real-time buy/sell execution, limit orders, DCA automation, and more—all accessible directly inside Telegram.



With these systems integrated into an audience of over 12 million users, Cherry AI has positioned itself not as a speculative protocol—but as a core operating layer within the Telegram-centric crypto economy. $CHERRY Tokenomics: Utility-Driven, Revenue-Linked



Cherry’s token, $CHERRY, is tied directly to platform economics—functioning as a transaction layer and distribution mechanism across its core products. Rather than preemptive inflation, Cherry’s design redirects real usage into token flows, allocating 50% of all platform revenue as follows:



20%: Automated token buybacks and burns



20%: Cherry Bomb – a reward engine funding raids, quests, and user incentives



10%: Directly into the staking rewards pool



The remaining revenue funds operations, partnerships, and continued product development. With peak monthly revenue crossing $1M, these mechanics introduce a deflationary system backed by recurring cash flows—not just speculative demand.



Importantly, Cherry Launchpad is now live and will host the public sale of $CHERRY. The launchpad also serves as a new revenue source, onboarding vetted early-stage projects and offering $CHERRY holders access to curated deal flow. Market Fit and Institutional Consideration



Cherry AI’s value lies in its infrastructure footprint—deep integrations into the most active and overlooked distribution channel in crypto: Telegram. With launchpads, meme coins, trader groups, and influencers relying on Cherry's tooling, the platform effectively powers front-end community engagement across thousands of projects.



This gives it a distribution advantage rarely seen in early-stage Web3 plays. While competitors rely on hype-driven token mechanics, Cherry leverages operational infrastructure and revenue loops that continuously reinforce token value through embedded usage.



From an institutional perspective, Cherry’s growth model mirrors a scaled SaaS framework: multiple modular tools, high-margin monetization, and network-driven usage. For hedge funds and digital asset managers seeking exposure to Web3 infrastructure with cash flow potential, Cherry AI presents a structurally unique thesis. Risks and Outlook



Key risks include continued reliance on Telegram as a central platform layer, evolving token regulation, and long-term user retention amidst tooling competition. However, Cherry’s already-live stack, monetization history, and expanding roadmap mitigate many of the typical execution risks associated with pre-launch token offerings.



The IDO comes at a $20M valuation, while current business fundamentals support a valuation exceeding $50M—a rare opportunity to invest at a significant discount. Cherry offers a rare alignment of profitability, active distribution, and undervalued access. By year-end, internal projections suggest $10M–$15M in annualized revenue, with token buybacks potentially outpacing circulating inflation across comparable small-cap tokens.



For More Information



Website: https://cherrybot.ai



IDO Launchpad: pad.cherrybot.ai/app



Revenue Analytics: https://dune.com/cherrybot/revenue



Official Channels



Announcements:



https://t.me/Cherrybotannouncements



Telegram: https://t.me/cherrycommunity



Telegram trending channel: https://t.me/cherrytrending



X: https://x.com/cherrytgbot



Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@cherrytgbot



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cherryigofficial/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61561466668867



