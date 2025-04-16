Arkos360® Care Management Platform Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

Gilbert, AZ, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where digital threats continuously evolve and data breaches become increasingly common, ensuring the security and confidentiality of sensitive information holds paramount importance.

At Arkos Health, we are proud to announce that our Arkos360® Care Management platform has achieved the esteemed HITRUST r2 Certification. This accomplishment highlights our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and data protection.

The HITRUST r2 Certification represents more than just a credential; it is a recognition of our adherence to a stringent set of criteria designed to address the multifaceted challenges of cybersecurity and privacy protection. This certification places us in an elite group of organizations worldwide that demonstrate a rigorous commitment to safeguarding sensitive information.

Jerry Williamson, our CEO, reflects on this achievement: "Achieving the HITRUST r2 Certification is a significant milestone for us. It emphasizes our unwavering commitment to the trust placed in us by our customers and partners every day. This certification not only reflects our current practices but also our pledge to uphold these high standards moving forward."

The journey to obtaining the HITRUST r2 Certification involved a thorough review of our information security practices, policies, and procedures. This rigorous process reinforced our dedication to strong cybersecurity measures while ensuring compliance with diverse regulations and standards.

This achievement centers around more than just technology; it focuses on our people. Our dedicated team invests considerable time in training, evaluation, and improving processes to meet HITRUST's stringent requirements. Their relentless efforts, supported by cutting-edge technology, underscore our mission to not only meet but exceed industry standards.

Attaining the HITRUST r2 Certification has reassured our customers and health plan partners of our unwavering commitment to their data protection. It has enhanced our security measures, protecting against data breaches and ensuring the confidentiality of sensitive information. We provide a safer environment for data transactions, which fosters trust and strengthens relationships with stakeholders.

This certification demonstrates our proactive approach to risk management, making us a more attractive partner for investors and health plans prioritizing robust security standards. We gratefully acknowledge their trust and eagerly continue serving them with the highest standards of security and integrity, aiming to set industry benchmarks.

About Arkos Health

Arkos Health is a forward-thinking healthcare technology company dedicated to transforming the healthcare experience through innovation. Leveraging advanced technologies and data-driven insights, Arkos Health is committed to improving patient outcomes, enhancing provider efficiency, and fostering a more connected and personalized healthcare ecosystem. With a focus on driving positive change, Arkos Health is at the forefront of revolutionizing healthcare delivery for the benefit of individuals and communities. Learn more at Arkos Health.

