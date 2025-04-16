[Latest] Global Mayonnaise Market Size/Share Worth USD 48.86 Billion by 2034 at a 12.38% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Mayonnaise Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Flavoured, Unflavoured), By Packaging Type (Bottles, Pouches, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Online Retailers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Mayonnaise Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 15.21 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 15.63 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 48.86 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12.38% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Mayonnaise Market Overview

Mayonnaise is one of the dynamic segments of the global condiment industry, popular for its creamy and rich taste among different cuisines. Mayonnaise was originally made with vegetable oil, eggs, and acidifying ingredients, but changing consumer tastes and innovation in the industry have moved far beyond standard mayonnaise.

Strong market growth is being propelled by rising consumer demand for healthier, more varied product options such as low-fat, organic, and those based on natural ingredients.

Furthermore, the increasing population of health-oriented people is searching for plant-based options to answer vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian lifestyles, which is aiding in the demand for eggless mayonnaise with plant-based ingredients like soy, pea protein, aquafaba, and avocado oil.

The move to plant-based mayonnaise is being driven by greater consumer awareness of environmental sustainability, ethical issues, and more nutritional food without compromising on taste and mouthfeel. The industry is responding with swift innovation, ensuring the alternatives retain that rich, creamy mouthfeel and flavor profile of traditional mayonnaise, making them palatable to a wider audience.

The rising demand for clean-label and functional food has been one of the major factors driving the growth of the mayonnaise market. The shift toward organic and natural mayonnaise is being caused by consumers’ tendencies to grab products with no hidden ingredients, which are devoid of artificial preservatives, colors, and additives.

Then some health-conscious fellows also choose low-fat or low-cholesterol alternatives, thus further establishing the market’s diversity. Moreover, the global phenomenon of culinary trends is expanding due to the increasing use of mayonnaise in global dishes, including burgers, salads, dips, and dressings.

As this versatility continues to blossom, manufacturers have expanded their offerings by making spicy, herb-filled, and regionally inspired versions of this form of protein to practically suit any consumer palate.

The plant-based formulations must still prove to be stable and shelf-stable in general; these are the greatest challenges facing the mayonnaise industry. Eggs are also the traditional emulsifier in mayonnaise, a component that helps stabilize the emulsion and prevent the ingredients from separating.

Formulating egg replacement with plant-based ingredients is a challenge, as it requires significant research and development to achieve a product that can replace the mouthfeel and stability characteristics of eggs without a trade-off on taste. Manufacturers are utilizing advanced food science techniques to tackle this challenge, exploring the potential of various emulsifiers and stabilizers.

Furthermore, the cost of producing plant-based mayo is still fairly premium, utilizing special ingredients like avocado oil and aquafaba and preventing general consumers with limited budgets from entering the plant-based mayo home scale or the market segment at large.

Bottles, pouches, and other packaging types segment the global mayonnaise market. Bottles are the largest type of package by market share, especially in the beverages, pharmaceutical, and personal care product markets, because of their longer life, ability to be reused, and better protection.

But, due to their economical nature, they are lighter than their glass counterparts, and the environmental benefits are elegantly provided to the planet; pouches are dominating the food, dairy, and, of course, personal care segment in a jiffy.

Cartridge pack design, also known as top packs, is categorized as others, which are growing in a few niche applications such as cups but generally represent a smaller share compared to bottles and pouches, which are segments that consume much more plastic. One specific type of packaging tends to dominate in a category, but this also varies greatly depending on the type of product, pricing, consumer preference, and sustainability trends.

We segment the mayonnaise system market across Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Globally, the mayonnaise market is growing, but the mayonnaise market in the Asia-Pacific region and South America is increasing majorly.

The adoption of mayonnaise in local cuisines in Asia-Pacific is also fueled by the increasing percentage of the middle class in the population and increasing Western influence over food habits. Consumers are experimenting with mayonnaise-based sauces and dressings.

For example, the consumption of mayonnaise has been higher in China, India, and Japan over recent years because they mix it with regional foods. Increasing sales of plant-based mayonnaise in this area is somehow highly influenced by urban culture, where consumers are adapting to vegan and healthy lifestyles with food.

At the same time, several regional brands have launched mayonnaise flavors using local ingredients such as chimichurri and aji in response to booming consumption in the category in South America.

North America and Europe undoubtedly continue to be strongholds in terms of mayonnaise consumption due to well-established consumer patterns, but the two regions are also at the front lines of plant-based innovation, fueling the development of new formulations to suit the progression of changing consumer tastes.

Maintaining a balance between new and classic lines, as well as classic consumers, will determine the future of the global mayonnaise market. The increasing number of health-conscious and environmentally conscious consumers creates an opportunity for classic products as well as innovative products.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 15.63 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 48.86 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 15.21 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 12.38% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the global mayonnaise market. We have provided a detailed explanation of the market's driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends. We duly address the segment-wise market size and market share during the forecast period to portray the likely picture of the global mayonnaise industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, aftermarket service providers, market giants, and niche players. We extensively study and analyze these, focusing on their strengths, weaknesses, and potential for value addition. In addition, this report covers key player profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends, and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the mayonnaise market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the mayonnaise market forward?

What are the mayonnaise industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the mayonnaise market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the sample report on the mayonnaise market and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Mayonnaise Market Regional Analysis

North America leads the global mayonnaise market owing to the high per capita mayonnaise consumption, the presence of key market players, and applications in the food service industry such as fast food and at-home cooking. In the USA and Canada, the condiment is a household, restaurant, or food processing staple and the most consumed type of mayonnaise in the world.

Mayonnaise is a staple of daily meals and fast food. One of the paramount reasons for soaring mayonnaise consumption in North America is the sauce used in the U.S. With items such as burgers, sandwiches, salads, and dips, mayonnaise is a widely used condiment in other home-cooked or defrosted meals.

Quick-service restaurants (QSR), such as McDonald's, Subway, and KFC, also drive demand for mayonnaise-based sauces and dressings. North Americans have a strong barbecue and deli culture, often expressing their creativity with dishes like mayonnaise-based potato salad, coleslaw, and various dips.

List of the prominent players in the Mayonnaise Market:

Nestlé SA

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

McCormick & Company Inc.

Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever PLC

Oetker

American Garden

Cibona Foods

Del Monte

Duke’S

Kenko Mayonnaise

Ken’S Foods

Bector’S Cremica

Oasis Foods

Remia International

Scandic Food India

Stokes Sauces

Tina

F. Sauer Company (Duke’s)

EFKO Group

Others

The Mayonnaise Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Flavoured

Unflavoured

By Packaging Type

Bottles

Pouches

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online Retailers

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Mayonnaise Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which trends are causing these developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Mayonnaise Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Mayonnaise Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Mayonnaise Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Mayonnaise Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Mayonnaise Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Mayonnaise Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the estimate of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? How will imports and exports be affected?

What Is Mayonnaise Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Mayonnaise Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Mayonnaise Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Mayonnaise Industry?

Reasons to Purchase Mayonnaise Market Report

Mayonnaise Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Mayonnaise Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Mayonnaise Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

We provide extensive company profiles that include company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Mayonnaise Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Mayonnaise market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Mayonnaise market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Mayonnaise market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

We have provided actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Mayonnaise market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Mayonnaise industry.

Managers in the Mayonnaise sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Mayonnaise market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Mayonnaise products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

