Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

LOGANSPORT, Ind., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $377,000 or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2024 of $268,000 or $0.44 per diluted share. The Dividends paid to shareholders were $0.45 per share in the first quarter of 2025.

Total loans were $172.3 million on March 31, 2025 compared to loans in 2024 of $168.5 million. Deposits were $229.5 million on March 31, 2025 compared to deposits in 2024 of $194.6 million. Total assets on March 31, 2025 were $266.2 million compared to assets in 2024 of $243.5 million.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Logansport Financial Corp. Selected Financial Data (Dollars in thousands except for share data) 3/31/2025 3/31/2024

Total Assets $ 266,202 $ 243,484 Loans receivable, net 172,300 168,491 Allowance for loan losses 1,947 2,934 Cash and cash equivalents 21,367 2,588 Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks - - Securities available for sale 53,820 57,318 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,150 3,150 Deposits 229,461 194,598 FHLB borrowings and note payable 15,000 26,136 Shareholders' equity 20,843 20,801 Shares Issued and Outstanding 613,153 612,822 Nonperforming loans 3,106 545 Real Estate Owned - - Three months ended 3/31 2025 2024 Interest income $ 3,442 $ 3,088 Interest expense 1,520 1,474 Net interest income 1,922 1,614 Provision for loan losses - - Net interest income after provision 1,922 1,614 Gain on sale of loans 53 51 Other income 190 240 General, admin. & other expense 1,756 1,653 Earnings before income taxes 409 252 Income tax expense 32 (16 ) Net earnings $ 377 $ 268 Earnings per share $0.61 $0.44 Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted 613,153 612,822



