Axiom Aviation Provides the Essentials on Five Top Reasons for Buying Rather Than Leasing a Private Jet

Cleveland, OH, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

For travelers, nothing beats the convenience and efficiency of private jet ownership. However, owning a jet is not the only way to arrange access. Some people choose to lease a private jet. That approach offers a temporary solution, but most people who have leased and owned private jets find the latter experience far superior.

Why do they have that opinion? What benefits of private jet ownership are the most compelling? What are the key considerations when weighing these options? This article provides essential insights for anyone considering buying or leasing a private jet.

5 Reasons To Own a Private Jet

Every traveler’s situation is unique, from their operational needs to their access to funding. So, some will prefer leasing a private jet over buying one for various reasons and will happily sign a lease agreement.

However, buying a private jet more often comes out on top when someone assesses the relative merits of the two approaches. In fact, in our experience, the more a person learns about private jet ownership, the more likely they are to go that route.

Here are five top reasons for buying rather than leasing a private jet:

1. Control and customization

One of the most significant advantages of owning a private jet is the degree of control. As an owner, you have full autonomy and decision-making power. You dictate everything from interior configurations and operational protocols to maintenance schedules formulated around your travel needs. That level of control means your jet ownership experience will align with your preferences and requirements.

On the other hand, leasing imposes limitations on customizations. Lease agreements typically specify that existing interiors must remain unchanged and that other modifications are forbidden. Even when a degree of flexibility is included in a lease agreement, it still pales in comparison to the unrestricted customization available to jet owners. As a result, your aircraft may meet your basic travel needs but fail to provide a truly enjoyable experience.

2. Long-term investment vs. short-term solution

The financial implications of owning a private jet compared to leasing one are considerable. Buying a jet requires a substantial investment. However, you also enjoy long-term financial benefits, including the ability to offer the aircraft for charter if and when that appeals to you and the ability to sell the jet should you decide to. Plus, your tax professional can talk with you about any tax advantages of owning a jet.

Leasing offers more financial flexibility, including requiring a smaller upfront investment and avoiding the long-term commitment of aircraft ownership. You do, however, have recurring monthly payments and usage fees to contend with. While those expenses are predictable, they do not build equity for you. Once you make a monthly payment, the money is gone, regardless of how much you used the jet in that period.

3. Operational flexibility

As a private jet owner, you have unrestricted access to your aircraft. You can fly it whenever and wherever you choose—subject to any regulatory restrictions, of course. That type of flexibility is crucial for business professionals with demanding or unpredictable travel schedules, as well as families who just like to be able to travel at a moment’s notice.



Private jet lease agreements often include usage restrictions. They might apply to flight hours, destinations or aircraft availability. You can find leases with unlimited usage, but they tend to come at a premium. Ultimately, if you lease, and the agreement has any restrictions at all, you can count on bumping up against them. And that collision can potentially have an adverse affect on your enjoyment of the aircraft or even cost you business opportunities.

4. Maintenance and operational responsibilities

As a private jet owner, you are responsible for aircraft maintenance and operations. That includes scheduling inspections, ensuring the aircraft complies with regulatory requirements, etc. While there is work involved in tackling those responsibilities, it comes with complete control over the jet’s operational standards and safety. That can be very reassuring to you as the owner and anyone who flies with you.

Leasing often involves shared responsibility for keeping the aircraft safe and compliant. That means it also involves trust that the owner is doing their part.

5. Privacy

Ownership puts the “private” in “private jet.” While a lessor might not have access to all the details of your trips, they are likely aware of your travels to a degree. When you own a jet, you have the option of restricting your registration number from being tracked so only the flight crew and passengers know where or when the aircraft is used. And in today’s intrusive world, even a little bit of anonymity is refreshing.

Are You Ready To Purchase a Private Jet?

Owning a private jet offers unparalleled control, operation flexibility and long-term financial benefits. It would be untrue to say there are no advantages of leasing. It might make sense for someone seeking a more flexible and less capital-intensive option, particularly those with short-term needs or limited resources. However, for anyone who wants unhindered access to travel as they please, purchasing is the preferred option.

That said, purchasing a private jet is a transaction that should only be executed after careful consideration and in consultation with aircraft acquisition experts like our team at Axiom Aviation. We provide expert guidance and support to individuals and businesses seeking to make informed decisions about private jet purchases. By carefully evaluating their needs and priorities, individuals and businesses can choose the aircraft that best aligns with their objectives.

Keep in mind that the best time to establish a relationship with a highly regarded firm specializing in aircraft sales & brokerage, acquisitions, project management and consulting is before you need those services. That way, when an aviation challenge or opportunity arises, you know who to call and don’t have to hurriedly vet potential advisors.

We encourage you to contact us at your convenience. We can learn about your aircraft needs, explain our services and tell you about other clients we’ve worked with in similar situations. Then, if we decide working together would be beneficial, we’re just a phone call or email away. You will find that our team is highly responsive and always ready to take action on your behalf.

About Axiom Aviation, Inc.

Axiom Aviation delivers personalized, dedicated service that takes the weight of the aircraft transaction process off clients’ shoulders. From aircraft and market review, and physically evaluating the aircraft, to overseeing inspections and performing formal appraisals, Axiom Aviation serves as a trusted advisor to aircraft owners and aircraft finance companies. Axiom Aviation is a proud Accredited member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association and the National Aircraft Finance Association. For more information, visit AxiomAv.com.

Media Contacts

Andy Toy, President/Managing Partner

Mike Herchick, COO/Managing Partner

216-261-8934