Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Gold Hill Master Plan in Colorado Springs, Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at Gold Hill, is coming soon to Colorado Springs, Colorado. Construction of the Sales Center and model homes has begun, and sales will start in summer 2025.

This Toll Brothers neighborhood will include two collections of single-family homes and townhomes with an array of luxury amenities, situated within the esteemed Gold Hill master plan. Home shoppers can choose from a wide array of three-story open-concept floor plans, ranging from approximately 2,000 square feet to over 2,200 square feet, featuring 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, and 2-car garages.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Pricing at Toll Brothers at Gold Hill will start in the low $500,000s.





“Our new Toll Brothers at Gold Hill community will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a new construction home within the well-established and highly desirable west side Colorado Springs area,” said Eric Hunter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado Springs. “With open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, this community will set a new standard for luxury living near downtown Colorado Springs.”

This community features exceptional access to the surrounding Rocky Mountains, Old Colorado City, and Manitou Springs, while being in a premier location close to local shops and restaurants and vibrant entertainment in downtown Colorado Springs. Residents will have access to an array of outdoor amenities including parks, walking trails, and open spaces, providing the perfect setting for an active lifestyle.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the El Paso County area include Heights at Cottonwood Creek, Toll Brothers at Jackson Creek, Toll Brothers at Kissing Camels, and Toll Brothers at Wolf Ranch.

The future Toll Brothers at Gold Hill community will be located at 21st Street and Keystone Crest Lane in Colorado Springs. For more information, call (866) 999-6822 or visit TollBrothers.com/Colorado.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

