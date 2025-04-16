AgriDex Launches The All-in-One Solution for Agricultural Payments

London, UK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriDex , a global marketplace for agriculture, launches Loam , a next-generation payments platform to transform cross-border transactions in the agricultural sector. Loam leverages digital payments powered by stablecoins to deliver fast, low-cost, and reliable settlements. It is targeting a $40 million transaction volume by the end of the year.

Traditional systems, reliant on banks and intermediaries, often burden agricultural businesses with slow settlements and high fees. For every tonne of cocoa shipped from Nigeria to Rotterdam, roughly 12.6% of the total trade cost is spent on transaction costs, taking weeks to process payments. This directly impacts the price and availability of food and farmers' revenues.

Loam disrupts this model, making cross-border payment accessible for farmers, producers, and traders. It eliminates financial bottlenecks and enables near-instant global payments and automated invoice processing. Loam settles transactions in under 5 seconds with fees below 0.5%, empowering agricultural businesses to scale faster and more efficiently.

“Agriculture is one of the few industries in which every country actively participates, regardless of economic or political differences. Unlike other commodities, agricultural goods are universally traded because food security is a global priority. Loam ensures its solution is relevant and widely applicable and allows seamless cross-border transactions, helping producers, traders, and buyers operate more efficiently. Better payments mean a stronger food supply chain,”– said Henry Duckworth, CEO and Founder of AgriDex.

Designed to be user-friendly, Loam offers an intuitive experience so farmers can deposit, withdraw, and transact using simple interfaces and PIN-based security—no technical expertise is required. Loam supports multi-currency payments and ensures all transactions occur within a secure, verified network of users, creating a trusted environment for smaller farmers and traders.