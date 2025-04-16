Getty Images Editorial Photography Internship Program Returns for 2025

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced the return of its annual Editorial Photography Internship Program, created to nurture the next generation of visual storytellers. With support from Getty Images’ long-standing imaging partner, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, the program offers three paid internship opportunities in the United States, focused on News, Sport, and Entertainment photography.

Selected interns will work alongside Getty Images’ world-class photographers, videographers, editors, and content experts. Through immersive, real-world assignments, interns will gain first-hand experience covering editorial and commercial events, while receiving professional mentorship and access to networking opportunities. Participants will also use Canon’s EOS cameras and RF lenses – provided through Getty Images’ partnership with Canon as a preferred digital imaging equipment supplier – for both still and video capture.

The inaugural cohort – Luke Hales (Sport), Kayla Bartkowski (News), Maya Spach (Entertainment) – quickly became an integral part of the editorial team, harnessing their creative talent to cover a variety of premier events, as well as learning the intricacies of editing, event production, client relations and event systems. Their work spanned the Olympics Games Paris 2024, 2024 World Series, 67th GRAMMY Awards®, 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, U.S. Presidential Inauguration week and the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport midair collision aftermath in March 2025. Their work has been featured in hundreds of global media outlets, including ESPN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Vanity Fair, Vogue, CNN, Axios, USA Today and The Hollywood Reporter.

Speaking about the program, Getty Images’ Global Head of Editorial Ken Mainardis says, “After a successful first year, we are excited to welcome a new group of talented interns into the fold. With Canon’s continued support, this program provides rare, behind-the-scenes access to our editorial engine–offering mentorship, resources, and hands-on opportunities to shape the next generation of visual storytellers. Our shared mission to support emerging talent and elevate impactful storytelling is at heart the of this initiative.”

“It’s important to empower the next generation of photographers and help provide support for their professional development,” said Hiroto Kato, Vice President, Business Planning & Strategy, Canon. “We are excited to continue to team up with Getty Images to assist with their editorial photography internship program as we provide the tools to aid these talented students in reaching their potential.”



Applicants for the internship program must be 18 years or older at the time of application. The internships will be based in Los Angeles (Entertainment), New York (Sport) and Washington D.C.(News). They must also be passionate about storytelling and content creation and eager to learn and display a sense of professionalism, although no professional portfolio or experience is required. While the internship is open to all applicants, Getty Images recognizes that people of color and those with intersectional identities are underrepresented in photography and are particularly encouraged to apply. The final three candidates will be announced throughout 2025.

The interns will work as part of Getty Images’ editorial team and will be paid hourly. They will be trained on all facets of the editorial photography business, including but not limited to:

Capturing editorial content (photography and videography) from wide-ranging assignments within News, Sport and Entertainment,

Assigning events and client relations,

Video and field photo editing,

Editorial still and video workflow and technique,

Major event production and technology,

Solo assignments as well as group assignments with editing support,

Visual storytelling from all angles using Canon’s cutting-edge camera equipment and advanced technologies, and more.



Upon successful completion of the internships in 2026, the interns will be:

Guaranteed portfolio and media placement,

Provided with a professional recommendation from Getty Images,

Added to Getty Images’ “preferred provider” list and/or considered for a staff position (if available and applicable).



To learn more about these internship opportunities and to apply, head to:

Sport (May 15, 2025-February 15, 2026): https://jobs.lever.co/gettyimages/1e0aa0fd-ad2b-4da2-b0c9-08cfe275cb89

https://jobs.lever.co/gettyimages/1e0aa0fd-ad2b-4da2-b0c9-08cfe275cb89 Entertainment (September 1, 2025-May 31, 2026): Note, this job application will be available at a later date.

Note, this job application will be available at a later date. News (September 1, 2025-May 31, 2026): Note, this job application will be available at a later date.



