Vehicle Ordering and Replacement: A Growing Focus for Fleet Managers According to Element 2025 Market Pulse Report

TORONTO, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) ("Element" or the "Company"), the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, today released its 2025 Market Pulse Report. The report, grounded in data analysis and industry insights across its clients’ fleets from the U.S. and Canada, delves into the business priorities driving fleet management decisions in the year ahead.

"The annual Market Pulse Report provides a comprehensive and collective summary of reflections and analysis from business and fleet leaders and serves as an invaluable resource for our clients and industry at large," says David Madrigal, Element’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. "This year's report offers a roadmap for our clients, helping them navigate through an ever-evolving business landscape, ensuring they have access to the key insights they need to deliver on their business objectives through safer, smarter, and more efficient fleet solutions.

Key insights from the report include:

Shifting fleet priorities: Operational stability has become the priority over strategic investments. Respondents identified ordering and vehicle replacement (73 per cent), cost savings (61 per cent) and driver safety (53 per cent) are their top priorities for the year.

Increased interest in hybrid vehicles: More than 60 per cent of respondents are exploring hybrid vehicles, as a practical alternative to transitioning to full EVs.

Strong focus on driver behaviour: The majority of organizations interviewed (80 per cent) are planning to implement driver safety initiatives; however, only half (51 per cent) are already actively using the latest driving safety technology.

A return to normal markets: Used car prices have settled in the U.S. and Canada, providing more predictability for planning and vehicle strategies.

"As a Purpose-driven organization, one way we Move the world through intelligent mobility is by providing pro-active, client-centered insights that enable businesses to make decisions more confidently,” says Steve Jastrow, Senior Vice President, Advisory and Analytics at Element. “Our goal with this report is to offer a closer look at the factors shaping attitudes, strategies, and best practices in the fleet management industry.

The 2025 Market Pulse Report is the result of an annual survey conducted by Element with fleet operators across Canada and U.S. The report provides a clear view of current priorities and pressing challenges fleets are facing as they plan and strategize for the year ahead. Read the report here: elementfleet.com/move

