Rinehart Bryant Expands with New Office in Spotsylvania, VA to Meet Growing Demand for Family Law Services

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rinehart Bryant, a trusted name in family law throughout the Virginia counties of Stafford County, Fredericksburg, and the surrounding region, is proud to announce the opening of a second office in Spotsylvania, Virginia. Located at 9124 Courthouse Road, Suite 106, Spotsylvania, VA 22553, the new office is scheduled to open on May 18, 2025. This expansion is a response to the firm’s continued growth and rising demand for its services across the region.

Rinehart Bryant’s new office in Spotsylvania, VA, is currently under construction and scheduled to open May 18, 2025.

The Spotsylvania, Virginia family law office will extend the reach of Rinehart Bryant’s client-focused legal services while the Stafford office remains fully operational and continues to serve the firm’s long-standing base of clients. Together, both locations will allow the firm to offer more convenient access and personalized legal support to families across a broader geographic area.

With a practice devoted exclusively to family law, Rinehart Bryant is known for its strategic and empathetic representation in matters such as divorce, child custody, child and spousal support, and complex family disputes. The new office will increase accessibility for clients in Spotsylvania and nearby communities seeking a Spotsylvania divorce lawyer or family law support tailored to their specific needs.

“This expansion reflects the trust our clients place in us and the results we’ve been able to deliver,” said John Bryant, Founding Attorney at Rinehart Bryant. “We’re excited to deepen our connection to the Spotsylvania community and make our services more accessible while continuing to serve clients at our Stafford office.”

The Spotsylvania office will be staffed by seasoned attorneys committed to delivering the same individualized attention and strategic advocacy that have made Rinehart Bryant a pillar of family law in the region.

This second location marks a new chapter in the firm’s mission to help families navigate legal challenges with clarity, compassion, and confidence.

About Rinehart Bryant



Rinehart Bryant is a dedicated family law firm serving clients in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fredericksburg, and the surrounding areas. Focusing exclusively on family law, our experienced attorneys provide compassionate and strategic legal representation in divorce, child custody, support, and other family-related matters. We are committed to protecting our clients' rights and guiding them through life’s most challenging transitions with confidence and care.

Press inquiries

Rinehart Bryant

https://rblawva.com/

Rinehart Bryant, PLLC

receptionist@rblawva.com

(540) 369-8066

9124 Courthouse Road, Suite 106

Spotsylvania, VA 22553

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f661f1c5-4af7-436c-bfb5-8798eea6dc6d

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c7a7341-1237-4e87-9dcf-0870fcf802c1