Record First Quarter Highlights the Stability of HOMB; Strength Is No Accident

CONWAY, Ark., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.
|Quarterly Highlights
|Metric
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Net income
|$115.2 million
|$100.6 million
|$100.0 million
|$101.5 million
|$100.1 million
|Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|$111.9 million
|$99.8 million
|$99.0 million
|$103.9 million
|$99.2 million
|Total revenue (net)
|$260.1 million
|$258.4 million
|$258.0 million
|$254.6 million
|$246.4 million
|Income before income taxes
|$147.2 million
|$129.5 million
|$129.1 million
|$133.4 million
|$130.4 million
|Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)
|$147.2 million
|$146.2 million
|$148.0 million
|$141.4 million
|$134.9 million
|PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|$142.8 million
|$145.2 million
|$146.6 million
|$141.9 million
|$133.7 million
|Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)
|56.58%
|50.11%
|50.03%
|52.40%
|52.92%
|Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)
|54.91%
|49.74%
|49.49%
|52.59%
|52.45%
|P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)
|56.58%
|56.57%
|57.35%
|55.54%
|54.75%
|P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|54.91%
|56.20%
|56.81%
|55.73%
|54.28%
|ROA
|2.07%
|1.77%
|1.74%
|1.79%
|1.78%
|ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|2.01%
|1.76%
|1.72%
|1.83%
|1.76%
|NIM
|4.44%
|4.39%
|4.28%
|4.27%
|4.13%
|Purchase accounting accretion
|$1.4 million
|$1.6 million
|$1.9 million
|$1.9 million
|$2.8 million
|ROE
|11.75%
|10.13%
|10.23%
|10.73%
|10.64%
|ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|11.41%
|10.05%
|10.12%
|10.98%
|10.54%
|ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1)
|18.39%
|15.94%
|16.26%
|17.29%
|17.22%
|ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|17.87%
|15.82%
|16.09%
|17.69%
|17.07%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$0.58
|$0.51
|$0.50
|$0.51
|$0.50
|Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|$0.56
|$0.50
|$0.50
|$0.52
|$0.49
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.56%
|0.63%
|0.63%
|0.56%
|0.48%
|Common equity tier 1 capital
|15.4%
|15.1%
|14.7%
|14.4%
|14.3%
|Leverage
|13.3%
|13.0%
|12.5%
|12.3%
|12.3%
|Tier 1 capital
|15.4%
|15.1%
|14.7%
|14.4%
|14.3%
|Total risk-based capital
|19.1%
|18.7%
|18.3%
|18.0%
|17.9%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|1.87%
|1.87%
|2.11%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|Book value per share
|$20.40
|$19.92
|$19.91
|$19.30
|$18.98
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)
|13.15
|12.68
|12.67
|12.08
|11.79
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
“This industry boils down to revenue and expenses. The magic is, doing the simple things repeatedly and long enough, creating a compounding effect of success. A record setting first quarter has paved the way for a strong year,” said John Allison, Chairman and CEO of HOMB.
Operating Highlights
Net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 was $115.2 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share. Diluted earnings per share of $0.58 was a record for the Company. When adjusting for non-fundamental items, net income and diluted earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $111.9 million(1) and $0.56 per share(1), respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
Our net interest margin was 4.44% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, compared to 4.39% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024. The yield on loans was 7.38% and 7.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, as average loans increased from $14.80 billion to $14.89 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 2.67% as of March 31, 2025, from 2.80% as of December 31, 2024, while average interest-bearing deposits increased from $12.86 billion to $13.20 billion.
During the first quarter of 2025, there was $1.3 million of event interest income compared to $1.5 million of event interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024. Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $1.4 million and $1.6 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $17.5 million and $19.1 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $217.2 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, and $219.5 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024. This decrease in net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was the result of a $10.0 million decrease in interest income, partially offset by a $7.7 million decrease in interest expense. The $7.7 million decrease in interest expense was due to a $3.8 million decrease in interest expense on deposits and a $3.6 million decrease in FHLB and other borrowed funds resulting from the payoff of the BTFP advance during the fourth quarter of 2024 and the declining interest rate environment. The $10.0 million decrease in interest income was primarily the result of a $7.6 million decrease in loan income, a $1.4 million decrease in investment income and a $965,000 decrease in income from deposits with other banks resulting from the payoff of the BTFP advance and the declining interest rate environment. The overall decrease in interest income and interest expense is primarily due to the declining interest rate environment.
The Company reported $45.4 million of non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025. The most important components of non-interest income were $11.4 million from other income, $10.7 million from other service charges and fees, $9.7 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $4.8 million from trust fees, $3.6 million in mortgage lending income, $2.7 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, $1.8 million from the increase in cash value of life insurance and $442,000 from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities. Included within other income was $3.9 million in special income from equity investments.
Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $112.9 million. The most important components of non-interest expense were $61.9 million from salaries and employee benefits, $28.1 million in other operating expense, $14.4 million in occupancy and equipment expenses and $8.6 million in data processing expenses. For the first quarter of 2025, our efficiency ratio was 42.22%, and our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 42.84%(1).
Financial Condition
Total loans receivable were $14.95 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $14.76 billion at December 31, 2024. Total loans receivable of $14.95 billion were a record for the Company. Total deposits were $17.54 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $17.15 billion at December 31, 2024. Total assets were $22.99 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $22.49 billion at December 31, 2024.
During the first quarter of 2025, the Company had a $187.6 million increase in loans. Our community banking footprint experienced $291.5 million in organic loan growth during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and Centennial CFG experienced $103.9 million of organic loan decline and had loans of $1.71 billion at March 31, 2025.
Non-performing loans to total loans were 0.60% and 0.67% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.56% and 0.63% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Net loans recovered were $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and net loans charged-off were $53.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company completed an asset quality cleanup project which resulted in the significant level of charge-offs. The charge-off detail by region for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 can be seen below.
|For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|(in thousands)
|Texas
|Arkansas
|Centennial
CFG
|Shore
Premier
Finance
|Florida
|Alabama
|Total
|Charge-offs
|$
|444
|$
|474
|$
|—
|$
|53
|$
|2,479
|$
|8
|$
|3,458
|Recoveries
|(6,514
|)
|(228
|)
|(658
|)
|(3
|)
|(117
|)
|(2
|)
|(7,522
|)
|Net (recoveries)
charge-offs
|$
|(6,070
|)
|$
|246
|$
|(658
|)
|$
|50
|$
|2,362
|$
|6
|$
|(4,064
|)
|For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
|(in thousands)
|Texas
|Arkansas
|Centennial
CFG
|Shore
Premier
Finance
|Florida
|Alabama
|Total
|Charge-offs
|$
|47,774
|$
|2,108
|$
|1,973
|$
|1,457
|$
|637
|$
|10
|$
|53,959
|Recoveries
|(174
|)
|(181
|)
|—
|(15
|)
|(193
|)
|(2
|)
|(565
|)
|Net charge-offs
|$
|47,600
|$
|1,927
|$
|1,973
|$
|1,442
|$
|444
|$
|8
|$
|53,394
At March 31, 2025, non-performing loans were $89.6 million, and non-performing assets were $129.4 million. At December 31, 2024, non-performing loans were $98.9 million, and non-performing assets were $142.4 million.
The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as March 31, 2025:
|(in thousands)
|Texas
|Arkansas
|Centennial
CFG
|Shore
Premier
Finance
|Florida
|Alabama
|Total
|Non-accrual loans
|23,694
|15,214
|2,766
|5,444
|39,108
|157
|86,383
|Loans 90+ days past due
|3,264
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|3,264
|Total non-performing loans
|26,958
|15,214
|2,766
|5,444
|39,108
|157
|89,647
|Foreclosed assets held for sale
|15,357
|1,052
|22,820
|—
|451
|—
|39,680
|Other non-performing assets
|63
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|63
|Total other non-performing assets
|15,420
|1,052
|22,820
|—
|451
|—
|39,743
|Total non-performing assets
|42,378
|16,266
|25,586
|5,444
|39,559
|157
|129,390
The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as December 31, 2024:
|(in thousands)
|Texas
|Arkansas
|Centennial
CFG
|Shore
Premier
Finance
|Florida
|Alabama
|Total
|Non-accrual loans
|23,494
|18,448
|7,390
|5,537
|38,778
|206
|93,853
|Loans 90+ days past due
|4,134
|538
|—
|—
|362
|—
|5,034
|Total non-performing loans
|27,628
|18,986
|7,390
|5,537
|39,140
|206
|98,887
|Foreclosed assets held for sale
|13,924
|757
|22,775
|—
|5,951
|—
|43,407
|Other non-performing assets
|63
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|63
|Total other non-performing assets
|13,987
|757
|22,775
|—
|5,951
|—
|43,470
|Total non-performing assets
|41,615
|19,743
|30,165
|5,537
|45,091
|206
|142,357
The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $279.9 million at March 31, 2025, or 1.87% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $275.9 million, or 1.87% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 312.27% and 278.99% of its total non-performing loans, respectively. The increase in the allowance for credit losses reflects the net recoveries during the quarter.
Stockholders’ equity was $4.04 billion at March 31, 2025, which increased approximately $81.5 million from December 31, 2024. The net increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $76.5 million increase in retained earnings and the $31.6 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, which was partially offset by the $29.7 million in stock repurchases for the quarter. Book value per common share was $20.40 at March 31, 2025, compared to $19.92 at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $13.15(1) at March 31, 2025, compared to $12.68(1) at December 31, 2024. Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, as of March 31, 2025, were both records for the Company.
Branches
The Company currently has 75 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 58 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.
Conference Call
Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, April 17, 2025. We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/447517977. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=a44e9900&confId=79637. Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.
Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-833-470-1428, Passcode: 947933. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-866-813-9403, Passcode: 685290, which will be available until April 24, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com.
About Home BancShares
Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
General
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future, including future financial results. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words or phrases like “may,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including any future impacts from inflation or changes in tariffs or trade policies; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate new acquisitions; the risk that expected cost savings and other benefits from acquisitions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the availability of and access to capital and liquidity on terms acceptable to us; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks and incidents; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability, military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; the impacts of recent or future adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on credit quality, liquidity and other aspects of our business and operations that may result from any future public health crises; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; potential increases in deposit insurance assessments, increased regulatory scrutiny or market disruptions resulting from financial challenges in the banking industry; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025.
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Donna Townsell
Director of Investor Relations
Home BancShares, Inc.
(501) 328-4625
|Home BancShares, Inc.
|Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2025
|Dec. 31, 2024
|Sep. 30, 2024
|Jun. 30, 2024
|Mar. 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|319,747
|$
|281,063
|$
|265,408
|$
|229,209
|$
|205,262
|Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|975,983
|629,284
|752,269
|829,507
|969,996
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,295,730
|910,347
|1,017,677
|1,058,716
|1,175,258
|Federal funds sold
|6,275
|3,725
|6,425
|—
|5,200
|Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses
|3,003,320
|3,072,639
|3,270,620
|3,344,539
|3,400,884
|Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
|1,269,896
|1,275,204
|1,277,090
|1,278,853
|1,280,586
|Total investment securities
|4,273,216
|4,347,843
|4,547,710
|4,623,392
|4,681,470
|Loans receivable
|14,952,116
|14,764,500
|14,823,979
|14,781,457
|14,513,673
|Allowance for credit losses
|(279,944
|)
|(275,880
|)
|(312,574
|)
|(295,856
|)
|(290,294
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|14,672,172
|14,488,620
|14,511,405
|14,485,601
|14,223,379
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|384,843
|386,322
|388,776
|383,691
|389,618
|Foreclosed assets held for sale
|39,680
|43,407
|43,040
|41,347
|30,650
|Cash value of life insurance
|221,621
|219,786
|219,353
|218,198
|215,424
|Accrued interest receivable
|115,983
|120,129
|118,871
|120,984
|119,029
|Deferred tax asset, net
|170,120
|186,697
|176,629
|195,041
|202,882
|Goodwill
|1,398,253
|1,398,253
|1,398,253
|1,398,253
|1,398,253
|Core deposit intangible
|38,280
|40,327
|42,395
|44,490
|46,630
|Other assets
|376,030
|345,292
|352,583
|350,192
|347,928
|Total assets
|$
|22,992,203
|$
|22,490,748
|$
|22,823,117
|$
|22,919,905
|$
|22,835,721
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Demand and non-interest-bearing
|$
|4,079,289
|$
|4,006,115
|$
|3,937,168
|$
|4,068,302
|$
|4,115,603
|Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
|11,586,106
|11,347,850
|10,966,426
|11,150,516
|11,047,258
|Time deposits
|1,876,096
|1,792,332
|1,802,116
|1,736,985
|1,703,269
|Total deposits
|17,541,491
|17,146,297
|16,705,710
|16,955,803
|16,866,130
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|161,401
|162,350
|179,416
|137,996
|176,107
|FHLB and other borrowed funds
|600,500
|600,750
|1,300,750
|1,301,050
|1,301,050
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|207,154
|181,080
|238,058
|230,011
|241,345
|Subordinated debentures
|439,102
|439,246
|439,394
|439,542
|439,688
|Total liabilities
|18,949,648
|18,529,723
|18,863,328
|19,064,402
|19,024,320
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|1,982
|1,989
|1,989
|1,997
|2,008
|Capital surplus
|2,246,312
|2,272,794
|2,272,100
|2,295,893
|2,326,824
|Retained earnings
|2,018,801
|1,942,350
|1,880,562
|1,819,412
|1,753,994
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(224,540
|)
|(256,108
|)
|(194,862
|)
|(261,799
|)
|(271,425
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|4,042,555
|3,961,025
|3,959,789
|3,855,503
|3,811,401
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|22,992,203
|$
|22,490,748
|$
|22,823,117
|$
|22,919,905
|$
|22,835,721
|Home BancShares, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Three Months Ended
|(In thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2025
|Dec. 31, 2024
|Sep. 30, 2024
|Jun. 30, 2024
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Mar. 31, 2025
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Interest income:
|Loans
|$
|270,784
|$
|278,409
|$
|281,977
|$
|274,324
|$
|265,294
|$
|270,784
|$
|265,294
|Investment securities
|Taxable
|27,433
|28,943
|31,006
|32,587
|33,229
|27,433
|33,229
|Tax-exempt
|7,650
|7,704
|7,704
|7,769
|7,803
|7,650
|7,803
|Deposits - other banks
|6,620
|7,585
|12,096
|12,564
|10,528
|6,620
|10,528
|Federal funds sold
|55
|73
|62
|59
|61
|55
|61
|Total interest income
|312,542
|322,714
|332,845
|327,303
|316,915
|312,542
|316,915
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits
|86,786
|90,564
|97,785
|95,741
|92,548
|86,786
|92,548
|Federal funds purchased
|—
|—
|1
|—
|—
|—
|—
|FHLB and other borrowed funds
|5,902
|9,541
|14,383
|14,255
|14,276
|5,902
|14,276
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|1,074
|1,346
|1,335
|1,363
|1,404
|1,074
|1,404
|Subordinated debentures
|4,124
|4,121
|4,121
|4,122
|4,097
|4,124
|4,097
|Total interest expense
|97,886
|105,572
|117,625
|115,481
|112,325
|97,886
|112,325
|Net interest income
|214,656
|217,142
|215,220
|211,822
|204,590
|214,656
|204,590
|Provision for credit losses on loans
|—
|16,700
|18,200
|8,000
|5,500
|—
|5,500
|Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on unfunded commitments
|—
|—
|1,000
|—
|(1,000
|)
|—
|(1,000
|)
|(Recovery of) provision for credit losses on investment securities
|—
|—
|(330
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total credit loss expense
|—
|16,700
|18,870
|8,000
|4,500
|—
|4,500
|Net interest income after credit loss expense
|214,656
|200,442
|196,350
|203,822
|200,090
|214,656
|200,090
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|9,650
|9,935
|9,888
|9,714
|9,686
|9,650
|9,686
|Other service charges and fees
|10,689
|11,651
|10,490
|10,679
|10,189
|10,689
|10,189
|Trust fees
|4,760
|4,526
|4,403
|4,722
|5,066
|4,760
|5,066
|Mortgage lending income
|3,599
|3,518
|4,437
|4,276
|3,558
|3,599
|3,558
|Insurance commissions
|535
|483
|595
|565
|508
|535
|508
|Increase in cash value of life insurance
|1,842
|1,215
|1,161
|1,279
|1,195
|1,842
|1,195
|Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other
|2,718
|2,820
|2,637
|2,998
|3,007
|2,718
|3,007
|Gain on SBA loans
|288
|218
|145
|56
|198
|288
|198
|(Loss) gain on branches, equipment and other assets, net
|(163
|)
|26
|32
|2,052
|(8
|)
|(163
|)
|(8
|)
|(Loss) gain on OREO, net
|(376
|)
|(2,423
|)
|85
|49
|17
|(376
|)
|17
|Fair value adjustment for marketable securities
|442
|850
|1,392
|(274
|)
|1,003
|442
|1,003
|Other income
|11,442
|8,403
|7,514
|6,658
|7,380
|11,442
|7,380
|Total non-interest income
|45,426
|41,222
|42,779
|42,774
|41,799
|45,426
|41,799
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|61,855
|60,824
|58,861
|60,427
|60,910
|61,855
|60,910
|Occupancy and equipment
|14,425
|14,526
|14,546
|14,408
|14,551
|14,425
|14,551
|Data processing expense
|8,558
|9,324
|9,088
|8,935
|9,147
|8,558
|9,147
|Other operating expenses
|28,090
|27,536
|27,550
|29,415
|26,888
|28,090
|26,888
|Total non-interest expense
|112,928
|112,210
|110,045
|113,185
|111,496
|112,928
|111,496
|Income before income taxes
|147,154
|129,454
|129,084
|133,411
|130,393
|147,154
|130,393
|Income tax expense
|31,945
|28,890
|29,046
|31,881
|30,284
|31,945
|30,284
|Net income
|$
|115,209
|$
|100,564
|$
|100,038
|$
|101,530
|$
|100,109
|$
|115,209
|$
|100,109
|Home BancShares, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|Mar. 31, 2025
|Dec. 31, 2024
|Sep. 30, 2024
|Jun. 30, 2024
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Mar. 31, 2025
|Mar. 31, 2024
|PER SHARE DATA
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.50
|Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|0.56
|0.50
|0.50
|0.52
|0.49
|0.56
|0.49
|Basic earnings per common share
|0.58
|0.51
|0.50
|0.51
|0.50
|0.58
|0.50
|Dividends per share - common
|0.195
|0.195
|0.195
|0.18
|0.18
|0.195
|0.18
|Book value per common share
|20.40
|19.92
|19.91
|19.30
|18.98
|20.40
|18.98
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
|13.15
|12.68
|12.67
|12.08
|11.79
|13.15
|11.79
|STOCK INFORMATION
|Average common shares outstanding
|198,657
|198,863
|199,380
|200,319
|201,210
|198,657
|201,210
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|198,852
|198,973
|199,461
|200,465
|201,390
|198,852
|201,390
|End of period common shares outstanding
|198,206
|198,882
|198,879
|199,746
|200,797
|198,206
|200,797
|ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS
|Return on average assets (ROA)
|2.07
|%
|1.77
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.78
|%
|2.07
|%
|1.78
|%
|Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)
|2.01
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.72
|%
|1.83
|%
|1.76
|%
|2.01
|%
|1.76
|%
|Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)
|2.24
|%
|1.92
|%
|1.88
|%
|1.94
|%
|1.93
|%
|2.24
|%
|1.93
|%
|Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)
|2.18
|%
|1.91
|%
|1.86
|%
|1.98
|%
|1.91
|%
|2.18
|%
|1.91
|%
|Return on average common equity (ROE)
|11.75
|%
|10.13
|%
|10.23
|%
|10.73
|%
|10.64
|%
|11.75
|%
|10.64
|%
|Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)
|11.41
|%
|10.05
|%
|10.12
|%
|10.98
|%
|10.54
|%
|11.41
|%
|10.54
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)(1)
|18.39
|%
|15.94
|%
|16.26
|%
|17.29
|%
|17.22
|%
|18.39
|%
|17.22
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)
|17.87
|%
|15.82
|%
|16.09
|%
|17.69
|%
|17.07
|%
|17.87
|%
|17.07
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)
|18.64
|%
|16.18
|%
|16.51
|%
|17.56
|%
|17.50
|%
|18.64
|%
|17.50
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)
|18.12
|%
|16.07
|%
|16.34
|%
|17.97
|%
|17.34
|%
|18.12
|%
|17.34
|%
|(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
|Home BancShares, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2025
|Dec. 31, 2024
|Sep. 30, 2024
|Jun. 30, 2024
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Mar. 31, 2025
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Efficiency ratio
|42.22
|%
|42.24
|%
|41.42
|%
|43.17
|%
|44.22
|%
|42.22
|%
|44.22
|%
|Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|42.84
|%
|42.00
|%
|41.66
|%
|42.59
|%
|44.43
|%
|42.84
|%
|44.43
|%
|Net interest margin - FTE (NIM)
|4.44
|%
|4.39
|%
|4.28
|%
|4.27
|%
|4.13
|%
|4.44
|%
|4.13
|%
|Fully taxable equivalent adjustment
|$
|2,534
|$
|2,398
|$
|2,616
|$
|2,628
|$
|892
|$
|2,534
|$
|892
|Total revenue (net)
|260,082
|258,364
|257,999
|254,596
|246,389
|260,082
|246,389
|Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)
|147,154
|146,154
|147,954
|141,411
|134,893
|147,154
|134,893
|PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|142,821
|145,209
|146,562
|141,886
|133,728
|142,821
|133,728
|Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)
|56.58
|%
|50.11
|%
|50.03
|%
|52.40
|%
|52.92
|%
|56.58
|%
|52.92
|%
|Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)
|54.91
|%
|49.74
|%
|49.49
|%
|52.59
|%
|52.45
|%
|54.91
|%
|52.45
|%
|P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)
|56.58
|%
|56.57
|%
|57.35
|%
|55.54
|%
|54.75
|%
|56.58
|%
|54.75
|%
|P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|54.91
|%
|56.20
|%
|56.81
|%
|55.73
|%
|54.28
|%
|54.91
|%
|54.28
|%
|Total purchase accounting accretion
|$
|1,378
|$
|1,610
|$
|1,878
|$
|1,873
|$
|2,772
|$
|1,378
|$
|2,772
|Average purchase accounting loan discounts
|17,493
|19,090
|20,832
|22,788
|24,820
|17,493
|24,820
|OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
|Advertising
|$
|1,928
|$
|1,941
|$
|1,810
|$
|1,692
|$
|1,654
|$
|1,928
|$
|1,654
|Amortization of intangibles
|2,047
|2,068
|2,095
|2,140
|2,140
|2,047
|2,140
|Electronic banking expense
|3,055
|3,307
|3,569
|3,412
|3,156
|3,055
|3,156
|Directors' fees
|452
|356
|362
|423
|498
|452
|498
|Due from bank service charges
|281
|271
|302
|282
|276
|281
|276
|FDIC and state assessment
|3,387
|3,216
|3,360
|5,494
|3,318
|3,387
|3,318
|Insurance
|999
|900
|926
|905
|903
|999
|903
|Legal and accounting
|3,641
|2,361
|1,902
|2,617
|2,081
|3,641
|2,081
|Other professional fees
|1,947
|1,736
|2,062
|2,108
|2,236
|1,947
|2,236
|Operating supplies
|711
|711
|673
|613
|683
|711
|683
|Postage
|503
|518
|522
|497
|523
|503
|523
|Telephone
|436
|438
|455
|444
|470
|436
|470
|Other expense
|8,703
|9,713
|9,512
|8,788
|8,950
|8,703
|8,950
|Total other operating expenses
|$
|28,090
|$
|27,536
|$
|27,550
|$
|29,415
|$
|26,888
|$
|28,090
|$
|26,888
|(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
|Home BancShares, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2025
|Dec. 31, 2024
|Sep. 30, 2024
|Jun. 30, 2024
|Mar. 31, 2024
|BALANCE SHEET RATIOS
|Total loans to total deposits
|85.24
|%
|86.11
|%
|88.74
|%
|87.18
|%
|86.05
|%
|Common equity to assets
|17.58
|%
|17.61
|%
|17.35
|%
|16.82
|%
|16.69
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)
|12.09
|%
|11.98
|%
|11.78
|%
|11.23
|%
|11.06
|%
|.
|LOANS RECEIVABLE
|Real estate
|Commercial real estate loans
|Non-farm/non-residential
|$
|5,588,681
|$
|5,426,780
|$
|5,496,536
|$
|5,599,925
|$
|5,616,965
|Construction/land development
|2,735,760
|2,736,214
|2,741,419
|2,511,817
|2,330,555
|Agricultural
|335,437
|336,993
|335,965
|345,461
|337,618
|Residential real estate loans
|Residential 1-4 family
|1,947,872
|1,956,489
|1,932,352
|1,910,143
|1,899,974
|Multifamily residential
|576,089
|496,484
|482,648
|509,091
|415,926
|Total real estate
|11,183,839
|10,952,960
|10,988,920
|10,876,437
|10,601,038
|Consumer
|1,227,745
|1,234,361
|1,219,197
|1,189,386
|1,163,228
|Commercial and industrial
|2,045,036
|2,022,775
|2,084,667
|2,242,072
|2,284,775
|Agricultural
|314,323
|367,251
|352,963
|314,600
|278,609
|Other
|181,173
|187,153
|178,232
|158,962
|186,023
|Loans receivable
|$
|14,952,116
|$
|14,764,500
|$
|14,823,979
|$
|14,781,457
|$
|14,513,673
|ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|275,880
|$
|312,574
|$
|295,856
|$
|290,294
|$
|288,234
|Loans charged off
|3,458
|53,959
|2,001
|3,098
|3,978
|Recoveries of loans previously charged off
|7,522
|565
|519
|660
|538
|Net loans (recovered) charged off
|(4,064
|)
|53,394
|1,482
|2,438
|3,440
|Provision for credit losses - loans
|—
|16,700
|18,200
|8,000
|5,500
|Balance, end of period
|$
|279,944
|$
|275,880
|$
|312,574
|$
|295,856
|$
|290,294
|Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average total loans
|(0.11
|)%
|1.44
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.10
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|1.87
|%
|1.87
|%
|2.11
|%
|2.00
|%
|2.00
|%
|NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
|Non-performing loans
|Non-accrual loans
|$
|86,383
|$
|93,853
|$
|95,747
|$
|78,090
|$
|67,055
|Loans past due 90 days or more
|3,264
|5,034
|5,356
|8,251
|12,928
|Total non-performing loans
|89,647
|98,887
|101,103
|86,341
|79,983
|Other non-performing assets
|Foreclosed assets held for sale, net
|39,680
|43,407
|43,040
|41,347
|30,650
|Other non-performing assets
|63
|63
|63
|63
|63
|Total other non-performing assets
|39,743
|43,470
|43,103
|41,410
|30,713
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|129,390
|$
|142,357
|$
|144,206
|$
|127,751
|$
|110,696
|Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans
|312.27
|%
|278.99
|%
|309.16
|%
|342.66
|%
|362.94
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.60
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.55
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.56
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.48
|%
|(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
|Home BancShares, Inc.
|Consolidated Net Interest Margin
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|ASSETS
|Earning assets
|Interest-bearing balances due from banks
|$
|611,962
|$
|6,620
|4.39
|%
|$
|643,959
|$
|7,585
|4.69
|%
|Federal funds sold
|5,091
|55
|4.38
|%
|6,068
|73
|4.79
|%
|Investment securities - taxable
|3,179,290
|27,433
|3.50
|%
|3,291,472
|28,943
|3.50
|%
|Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE
|1,135,783
|10,061
|3.59
|%
|1,154,384
|9,980
|3.44
|%
|Loans receivable - FTE
|14,893,912
|270,907
|7.38
|%
|14,798,953
|278,531
|7.49
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|19,826,038
|315,076
|6.45
|%
|19,894,836
|325,112
|6.50
|%
|Non-earning assets
|2,722,797
|2,670,241
|Total assets
|$
|22,548,835
|$
|22,565,077
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
|$
|11,402,688
|$
|69,672
|2.48
|%
|$
|11,058,959
|$
|72,220
|2.60
|%
|Time deposits
|1,801,503
|17,114
|3.85
|%
|1,800,618
|18,344
|4.05
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|13,204,191
|86,786
|2.67
|%
|12,859,577
|90,564
|2.80
|%
|Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|155,861
|1,074
|2.79
|%
|174,759
|1,346
|3.06
|%
|FHLB and other borrowed funds
|600,681
|5,902
|3.98
|%
|889,880
|9,541
|4.27
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|439,173
|4,124
|3.81
|%
|439,319
|4,121
|3.73
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|14,399,906
|97,886
|2.76
|%
|14,363,535
|105,572
|2.92
|%
|Non-interest bearing liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|3,980,944
|4,024,433
|Other liabilities
|190,314
|226,933
|Total liabilities
|18,571,164
|18,614,901
|Shareholders' equity
|3,977,671
|3,950,176
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|22,548,835
|$
|22,565,077
|Net interest spread
|3.69
|%
|3.58
|%
|Net interest income and margin - FTE
|$
|217,190
|4.44
|%
|$
|219,540
|4.39
|%
|Home BancShares, Inc.
|Consolidated Net Interest Margin
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|ASSETS
|Earning assets
|Interest-bearing balances due from banks
|$
|611,962
|$
|6,620
|4.39
|%
|$
|801,456
|$
|10,528
|5.28
|%
|Federal funds sold
|5,091
|55
|4.38
|%
|5,012
|61
|4.90
|%
|Investment securities - taxable
|3,179,290
|27,433
|3.50
|%
|3,473,511
|33,229
|3.85
|%
|Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE
|1,135,783
|10,061
|3.59
|%
|1,257,861
|8,642
|2.76
|%
|Loans receivable - FTE
|14,893,912
|270,907
|7.38
|%
|14,487,494
|265,347
|7.37
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|19,826,038
|315,076
|6.45
|%
|20,025,334
|317,807
|6.38
|%
|Non-earning assets
|2,722,797
|2,657,925
|Total assets
|$
|22,548,835
|$
|22,683,259
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
|$
|11,402,688
|$
|69,672
|2.48
|%
|$
|11,038,910
|$
|75,597
|2.75
|%
|Time deposits
|1,801,503
|17,114
|3.85
|%
|1,685,193
|16,951
|4.05
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|13,204,191
|86,786
|2.67
|%
|12,724,103
|92,548
|2.93
|%
|Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|155,861
|1,074
|2.79
|%
|172,024
|1,404
|3.28
|%
|FHLB and other borrowed funds
|600,681
|5,902
|3.98
|%
|1,301,091
|14,276
|4.41
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|439,173
|4,124
|3.81
|%
|439,760
|4,097
|3.75
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|14,399,906
|97,886
|2.76
|%
|14,636,978
|112,325
|3.09
|%
|Non-interest bearing liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|3,980,944
|4,017,659
|Other liabilities
|190,314
|244,970
|Total liabilities
|18,571,164
|18,899,607
|Shareholders' equity
|3,977,671
|3,783,652
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|22,548,835
|$
|22,683,259
|Net interest spread
|3.69
|%
|3.29
|%
|Net interest income and margin - FTE
|$
|217,190
|4.44
|%
|$
|205,482
|4.13
|%
|Home BancShares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|(Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|Mar. 31, 2025
|Dec. 31, 2024
|Sep. 30, 2024
|Jun. 30, 2024
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Mar. 31, 2025
|Mar. 31, 2024
|EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED
|GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)
|$
|115,209
|$
|100,564
|$
|100,038
|$
|101,530
|$
|100,109
|$
|115,209
|$
|100,109
|Pre-tax adjustments
|FDIC special assessment
|—
|—
|—
|2,260
|—
|—
|—
|BOLI death benefits
|—
|(95
|)
|—
|—
|(162
|)
|—
|(162
|)
|Gain on sale of building
|—
|—
|—
|(2,059
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Fair value adjustment for marketable securities
|(442
|)
|(850
|)
|(1,392
|)
|274
|(1,003
|)
|(442
|)
|(1,003
|)
|Special income from equity investment
|(3,891
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(3,891
|)
|—
|Total pre-tax adjustments
|(4,333
|)
|(945
|)
|(1,392
|)
|475
|(1,165
|)
|(4,333
|)
|(1,165
|)
|Tax-effect of adjustments
|(1,059
|)
|(208
|)
|(348
|)
|119
|(251
|)
|(1,059
|)
|(251
|)
|Deferred tax asset write-down
|—
|—
|—
|2,030
|—
|—
|—
|Total adjustments after-tax (B)
|(3,274
|)
|(737
|)
|(1,044
|)
|2,386
|(914
|)
|(3,274
|)
|(914
|)
|Earnings, as adjusted (C)
|$
|111,935
|$
|99,827
|$
|98,994
|$
|103,916
|$
|99,195
|$
|111,935
|$
|99,195
|Average diluted shares outstanding (D)
|198,852
|198,973
|199,461
|200,465
|201,390
|198,852
|201,390
|GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D)
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.50
|Adjustments after-tax: (B/D)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.01
|)
|0.00
|0.01
|(0.01
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted: (C/D)
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.49
|ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS
|Return on average assets: (A/E)
|2.07
|%
|1.77
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.78
|%
|2.07
|%
|1.78
|%
|Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E)
|2.01
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.72
|%
|1.83
|%
|1.76
|%
|2.01
|%
|1.76
|%
|Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F))
|2.24
|%
|1.92
|%
|1.88
|%
|1.94
|%
|1.93
|%
|2.24
|%
|1.93
|%
|Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C+D)/(E-F))
|2.18
|%
|1.91
|%
|1.86
|%
|1.98
|%
|1.91
|%
|2.18
|%
|1.91
|%
|GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)
|$
|115,209
|$
|100,564
|$
|100,038
|$
|101,530
|$
|100,109
|$
|115,209
|$
|100,109
|Amortization of intangibles (B)
|2,047
|2,068
|2,095
|2,140
|2,140
|2,047
|2,140
|Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C)
|1,547
|1,563
|1,572
|1,605
|1,605
|1,547
|1,605
|Adjustments after-tax (D)
|(3,274
|)
|(737
|)
|(1,044
|)
|2,386
|(914
|)
|(3,274
|)
|(914
|)
|Average assets (E)
|22,548,835
|22,565,077
|22,893,784
|22,875,949
|22,683,259
|22,548,835
|22,683,259
|Average goodwill & core deposit intangible (F)
|1,437,515
|1,439,566
|1,441,654
|1,443,778
|1,445,902
|1,437,515
|1,445,902
|Home BancShares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|(Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2025
|Dec. 31, 2024
|Sep. 30, 2024
|Jun. 30, 2024
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Mar. 31, 2025
|Mar. 31, 2024
|ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY
|Return on average common equity: (A/D)
|11.75
|%
|10.13
|%
|10.23
|%
|10.73
|%
|10.64
|%
|11.75
|%
|10.64
|%
|Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D)
|11.41
|%
|10.05
|%
|10.12
|%
|10.98
|%
|10.54
|%
|11.41
|%
|10.54
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E))
|18.39
|%
|15.94
|%
|16.26
|%
|17.29
|%
|17.22
|%
|18.39
|%
|17.22
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E))
|17.87
|%
|15.82
|%
|16.09
|%
|17.69
|%
|17.07
|%
|17.87
|%
|17.07
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E))
|18.64
|%
|16.18
|%
|16.51
|%
|17.56
|%
|17.50
|%
|18.64
|%
|17.50
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((B+C)/(D-E))
|18.12
|%
|16.07
|%
|16.34
|%
|17.97
|%
|17.34
|%
|18.12
|%
|17.34
|%
|GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)
|$
|115,209
|$
|100,564
|$
|100,038
|$
|101,530
|$
|100,109
|$
|115,209
|$
|100,109
|Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B)
|116,756
|102,127
|101,610
|103,135
|101,714
|116,756
|101,714
|Adjustments after-tax (C)
|(3,274
|)
|(737
|)
|(1,044
|)
|2,386
|(914
|)
|(3,274
|)
|(914
|)
|Average common equity (D)
|3,977,671
|3,950,176
|3,889,712
|3,805,800
|3,783,652
|3,977,671
|3,783,652
|Average goodwill & core deposits intangible (E)
|1,437,515
|1,439,566
|1,441,654
|1,443,778
|1,445,902
|1,437,515
|1,445,902
|EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR
|Efficiency ratio: ((D-G)/(B+C+E))
|42.22
|%
|42.24
|%
|41.42
|%
|43.17
|%
|44.22
|%
|42.22
|%
|44.22
|%
|Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-G-I)/(B+C+E-H))
|42.84
|%
|42.00
|%
|41.66
|%
|42.59
|%
|44.43
|%
|42.84
|%
|44.43
|%
|Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C))
|56.58
|%
|50.11
|%
|50.03
|%
|52.40
|%
|52.92
|%
|56.58
|%
|52.92
|%
|Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) ((A+F)/(B+C))
|54.91
|%
|49.74
|%
|49.49
|%
|52.59
|%
|52.45
|%
|54.91
|%
|52.45
|%
|Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D)
|$
|147,154
|$
|146,154
|$
|147,954
|$
|141,411
|$
|134,893
|$
|147,154
|$
|134,893
|Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income, as adjusted (B+C-D+F)
|$
|142,821
|$
|145,209
|$
|146,562
|$
|141,886
|$
|133,728
|$
|142,821
|$
|133,728
|P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net)) (B+C-D)/(B+C)
|56.58
|%
|56.57
|%
|57.35
|%
|55.54
|%
|54.75
|%
|56.58
|%
|54.75
|%
|P5NR, as adjusted (B+C-D+F)/(B+C)
|54.91
|%
|56.20
|%
|56.81
|%
|55.73
|%
|54.28
|%
|54.91
|%
|54.28
|%
|Pre-tax net income (A)
|$
|147,154
|$
|129,454
|$
|129,084
|$
|133,411
|$
|130,393
|$
|147,154
|$
|130,393
|Net interest income (B)
|214,656
|217,142
|215,220
|211,822
|204,590
|214,656
|204,590
|Non-interest income (C)
|45,426
|41,222
|42,779
|42,774
|41,799
|45,426
|41,799
|Non-interest expense (D)
|112,928
|112,210
|110,045
|113,185
|111,496
|112,928
|111,496
|Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E)
|2,534
|2,398
|2,616
|2,628
|892
|2,534
|892
|Total pre-tax adjustments (F)
|(4,333
|)
|(945
|)
|(1,392
|)
|475
|(1,165
|)
|(4,333
|)
|(1,165
|)
|Amortization of intangibles (G)
|2,047
|2,068
|2,095
|2,140
|2,140
|2,047
|2,140
|Adjustments:
|Non-interest income:
|Fair value adjustment for marketable securities
|$
|442
|$
|850
|$
|1,392
|$
|(274
|)
|$
|1,003
|$
|442
|$
|1,003
|(Loss) gain on OREO
|(376
|)
|(2,423
|)
|85
|49
|17
|(376
|)
|17
|(Loss) gain on branches, equipment and other assets, net
|(163
|)
|26
|32
|2,052
|(8
|)
|(163
|)
|(8
|)
|Special income from equity investment
|3,891
|—
|—
|—
|—
|3,891
|—
|BOLI death benefits
|—
|95
|—
|—
|162
|—
|162
|Total non-interest income adjustments (H)
|$
|3,794
|$
|(1,452
|)
|$
|1,509
|$
|1,827
|$
|1,174
|$
|3,794
|$
|1,174
|Non-interest expense:
|FDIC special assessment
|—
|—
|—
|2,260
|—
|—
|—
|Total non-interest expense adjustments (I)
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|2,260
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Home BancShares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|(Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Mar. 31, 2025
|Dec. 31, 2024
|Sep. 30, 2024
|Jun. 30, 2024
|Mar. 31, 2024
|TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE
|Book value per common share: (A/B)
|$
|20.40
|$
|19.92
|$
|19.91
|$
|19.30
|$
|18.98
|Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B)
|13.15
|12.68
|12.67
|12.08
|11.79
|Total stockholders' equity (A)
|$
|4,042,555
|$
|3,961,025
|$
|3,959,789
|$
|3,855,503
|$
|3,811,401
|End of period common shares outstanding (B)
|198,206
|198,882
|198,879
|199,746
|200,797
|Goodwill (C)
|1,398,253
|1,398,253
|1,398,253
|1,398,253
|1,398,253
|Core deposit and other intangibles (D)
|38,280
|40,327
|42,395
|44,490
|46,630
|TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS
|Equity to assets: (B/A)
|17.58
|%
|17.61
|%
|17.35
|%
|16.82
|%
|16.69
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D))
|12.09
|%
|11.98
|%
|11.78
|%
|11.23
|%
|11.06
|%
|Total assets (A)
|$
|22,992,203
|$
|22,490,748
|$
|22,823,117
|$
|22,919,905
|$
|22,835,721
|Total stockholders' equity (B)
|4,042,555
|3,961,025
|3,959,789
|3,855,503
|3,811,401
|Goodwill (C)
|1,398,253
|1,398,253
|1,398,253
|1,398,253
|1,398,253
|Core deposit and other intangibles (D)
|38,280
|40,327
|42,395
|44,490
|46,630