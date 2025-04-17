Christie’s International Real Estate Enters New Zealand Through Partnership with Leading Brokerage Team on the Country’s North Island

HAMILTON, New Zealand and CHICAGO, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global luxury real estate network Christie’s International Real Estate continues its expansion in Asia-Pacific with the launch of its first exclusive New Zealand affiliate, Thomas Estates | Christie’s International Real Estate.

Award-winning agents Russell and Angela Thomas are co-leading the firm, which serves the Waikato region on New Zealand’s North Island, including the cities of Hamilton, where the firm is headquartered, Cambridge, and the upscale suburb of Tamahere, as well as Auckland and the Bay of Plenty, along the island’s north coast. On the South Island, Queenstown, Wanaka and Southern Lakes are on the horizon.

The Thomases, who are husband and wife, have received numerous accolades in New Zealand throughout their 12-year career. They are known as luxury specialists, frequently representing the most valuable properties in the Waikato region, including sales of up to NZD$18,000,000 (USD$10,200,000). Luxury properties in and around Hamilton typically range from NZD$2,000,000 to $6,000,000 (USD$1,100,000 to $3,400,000).

As an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, Thomas Estates will offer local, national and international exposure and referral opportunities through the brand’s global luxury network, with affiliates in 50 countries and territories. The new firm’s clients will also enjoy exclusive marketing partnerships with Christie’s, the world-leading art and luxury business.

“Christie’s International Real Estate is known around the world as the leader in luxury real estate, and we feel incredibly fortunate to launch our new firm in partnership with such an iconic and trusted name,” said Russell Thomas. “The brand’s world-class marketing, support and network of affiliates around the world will present incredible opportunities for our clients looking for homes here in New Zealand and abroad.”

“The Thomases are exceptional affiliates who share our commitment to expertise, discretion and unparalleled client service, and we look forward to sharing in their success as they bring the Christie’s International Real Estate brand to New Zealand,” added Helena Moyas de Forton, managing director, EMEA/APAC for Christie’s International Real Estate.

Located just south of Auckland, the Waikato region is a haven for outdoor pursuits and sport. Perhaps nowhere is this more apparent than in the Waipa District, known as the “Home of Champions” because it is the seat of New Zealand’s thoroughbred industry and the epicenter of Olympic training in the country. Numerous Olympic medalists in rowing, cycling and equestrian sports hail from the region. The city of Hamilton offers a vibrant mix of business, cultural and recreational attractions, and tourism. A number of development initiatives are focused around the Waikato River as part of the city’s long-term growth strategy.

Like a number of Asia-Pacific Countries, New Zealand currently has limits on purchases of real estate by foreign residents. However, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has hinted at a potential relaxation of the country’s foreign buyer policies, which would provide a boost to the country’s real estate market.

Thomas Estates is the latest addition to Christie’s International Real Estate’s network in Asia-Pacific, which now includes affiliates in Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and multiple states in Australia.

About Christie’s International Real Estate

Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. Christie’s International Real Estate operates as a distinct luxury brand under the ownership of Compass (NYSE: COMP), the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, Compass provides an end-to-end platform that empowers residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients.

