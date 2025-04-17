Transaction in Own Shares

17th April 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:16th April 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:13,228
Lowest price per share (pence):635.00
Highest price per share (pence):648.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):642.7513

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 70,639,352 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 70,639,352 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON642.751313,228635.00648.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
16 April 2025 08:08:34121640.00XLON00332467625TRLO1
16 April 2025 08:08:34121640.00XLON00332467626TRLO1
16 April 2025 08:23:34126637.00XLON00332472797TRLO1
16 April 2025 08:30:00126636.00XLON00332474202TRLO1
16 April 2025 08:30:08131635.00XLON00332474250TRLO1
16 April 2025 08:42:59124637.00XLON00332477561TRLO1
16 April 2025 08:46:01252638.00XLON00332478281TRLO1
16 April 2025 08:49:04126637.00XLON00332479149TRLO1
16 April 2025 09:27:52129637.00XLON00332495098TRLO1
16 April 2025 09:27:52132636.00XLON00332495100TRLO1
16 April 2025 09:35:15140636.00XLON00332501787TRLO1
16 April 2025 10:53:42290641.00XLON00332526457TRLO1
16 April 2025 10:53:4223641.00XLON00332526458TRLO1
16 April 2025 10:53:429641.00XLON00332526459TRLO1
16 April 2025 10:53:42600641.00XLON00332526460TRLO1
16 April 2025 10:53:42133641.00XLON00332526461TRLO1
16 April 2025 10:53:4226641.00XLON00332526462TRLO1
16 April 2025 10:53:42102641.00XLON00332526463TRLO1
16 April 2025 10:53:4282641.00XLON00332526464TRLO1
16 April 2025 10:53:42514639.00XLON00332526465TRLO1
16 April 2025 10:53:44126639.00XLON00332526470TRLO1
16 April 2025 11:38:24125642.00XLON00332528880TRLO1
16 April 2025 11:38:24125642.00XLON00332528881TRLO1
16 April 2025 11:59:21123642.00XLON00332529748TRLO1
16 April 2025 12:00:00128642.00XLON00332529762TRLO1
16 April 2025 12:50:56122641.00XLON00332530759TRLO1
16 April 2025 12:56:11259643.00XLON00332530852TRLO1
16 April 2025 12:58:5881642.00XLON00332530930TRLO1
16 April 2025 12:58:58178642.00XLON00332530931TRLO1
16 April 2025 13:06:1698641.00XLON00332531147TRLO1
16 April 2025 13:06:1630641.00XLON00332531148TRLO1
16 April 2025 13:56:4957643.00XLON00332533008TRLO1
16 April 2025 13:56:50170640.00XLON00332533009TRLO1
16 April 2025 13:56:50324640.00XLON00332533010TRLO1
16 April 2025 13:56:50139641.00XLON00332533011TRLO1
16 April 2025 13:56:50169641.00XLON00332533012TRLO1
16 April 2025 13:56:50150641.00XLON00332533013TRLO1
16 April 2025 13:56:5095641.00XLON00332533014TRLO1
16 April 2025 13:56:50103641.00XLON00332533015TRLO1
16 April 2025 13:56:50130642.00XLON00332533016TRLO1
16 April 2025 13:56:50148642.00XLON00332533017TRLO1
16 April 2025 14:01:08496642.00XLON00332533233TRLO1
16 April 2025 14:01:58257641.00XLON00332533260TRLO1
16 April 2025 14:06:58128641.00XLON00332533470TRLO1
16 April 2025 14:06:581641.00XLON00332533471TRLO1
16 April 2025 14:31:0564643.00XLON00332534390TRLO1
16 April 2025 14:34:34146644.00XLON00332534645TRLO1
16 April 2025 14:35:11131644.00XLON00332534678TRLO1
16 April 2025 14:45:00257643.00XLON00332535276TRLO1
16 April 2025 14:45:00128643.00XLON00332535277TRLO1
16 April 2025 14:58:33288644.00XLON00332536623TRLO1
16 April 2025 14:58:33321644.00XLON00332536624TRLO1
16 April 2025 15:05:00174644.00XLON00332537059TRLO1
16 April 2025 15:18:47266643.00XLON00332537688TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:00:28532646.00XLON00332540643TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:00:3523646.00XLON00332540653TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:00:3590646.00XLON00332540654TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:00:35407646.00XLON00332540655TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:00:35125646.00XLON00332540656TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:00:35519646.00XLON00332540657TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:00:35322646.00XLON00332540658TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:53117647.00XLON00332542192TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:53394647.00XLON00332542193TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:53128647.00XLON00332542194TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:53485647.00XLON00332542195TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:53140647.00XLON00332542196TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:53134647.00XLON00332542197TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:5386647.00XLON00332542198TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:5393647.00XLON00332542199TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:5398647.00XLON00332542200TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:53140647.00XLON00332542201TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:5349647.00XLON00332542202TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:5384647.00XLON00332542203TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:53168648.00XLON00332542204TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:16:54127646.00XLON00332542205TRLO1
16 April 2025 16:17:21123644.00XLON00332542238TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


