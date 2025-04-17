17th April 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 16th April 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 13,228 Lowest price per share (pence): 635.00 Highest price per share (pence): 648.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 642.7513

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 70,639,352 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 70,639,352 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 642.7513 13,228 635.00 648.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 16 April 2025 08:08:34 121 640.00 XLON 00332467625TRLO1 16 April 2025 08:08:34 121 640.00 XLON 00332467626TRLO1 16 April 2025 08:23:34 126 637.00 XLON 00332472797TRLO1 16 April 2025 08:30:00 126 636.00 XLON 00332474202TRLO1 16 April 2025 08:30:08 131 635.00 XLON 00332474250TRLO1 16 April 2025 08:42:59 124 637.00 XLON 00332477561TRLO1 16 April 2025 08:46:01 252 638.00 XLON 00332478281TRLO1 16 April 2025 08:49:04 126 637.00 XLON 00332479149TRLO1 16 April 2025 09:27:52 129 637.00 XLON 00332495098TRLO1 16 April 2025 09:27:52 132 636.00 XLON 00332495100TRLO1 16 April 2025 09:35:15 140 636.00 XLON 00332501787TRLO1 16 April 2025 10:53:42 290 641.00 XLON 00332526457TRLO1 16 April 2025 10:53:42 23 641.00 XLON 00332526458TRLO1 16 April 2025 10:53:42 9 641.00 XLON 00332526459TRLO1 16 April 2025 10:53:42 600 641.00 XLON 00332526460TRLO1 16 April 2025 10:53:42 133 641.00 XLON 00332526461TRLO1 16 April 2025 10:53:42 26 641.00 XLON 00332526462TRLO1 16 April 2025 10:53:42 102 641.00 XLON 00332526463TRLO1 16 April 2025 10:53:42 82 641.00 XLON 00332526464TRLO1 16 April 2025 10:53:42 514 639.00 XLON 00332526465TRLO1 16 April 2025 10:53:44 126 639.00 XLON 00332526470TRLO1 16 April 2025 11:38:24 125 642.00 XLON 00332528880TRLO1 16 April 2025 11:38:24 125 642.00 XLON 00332528881TRLO1 16 April 2025 11:59:21 123 642.00 XLON 00332529748TRLO1 16 April 2025 12:00:00 128 642.00 XLON 00332529762TRLO1 16 April 2025 12:50:56 122 641.00 XLON 00332530759TRLO1 16 April 2025 12:56:11 259 643.00 XLON 00332530852TRLO1 16 April 2025 12:58:58 81 642.00 XLON 00332530930TRLO1 16 April 2025 12:58:58 178 642.00 XLON 00332530931TRLO1 16 April 2025 13:06:16 98 641.00 XLON 00332531147TRLO1 16 April 2025 13:06:16 30 641.00 XLON 00332531148TRLO1 16 April 2025 13:56:49 57 643.00 XLON 00332533008TRLO1 16 April 2025 13:56:50 170 640.00 XLON 00332533009TRLO1 16 April 2025 13:56:50 324 640.00 XLON 00332533010TRLO1 16 April 2025 13:56:50 139 641.00 XLON 00332533011TRLO1 16 April 2025 13:56:50 169 641.00 XLON 00332533012TRLO1 16 April 2025 13:56:50 150 641.00 XLON 00332533013TRLO1 16 April 2025 13:56:50 95 641.00 XLON 00332533014TRLO1 16 April 2025 13:56:50 103 641.00 XLON 00332533015TRLO1 16 April 2025 13:56:50 130 642.00 XLON 00332533016TRLO1 16 April 2025 13:56:50 148 642.00 XLON 00332533017TRLO1 16 April 2025 14:01:08 496 642.00 XLON 00332533233TRLO1 16 April 2025 14:01:58 257 641.00 XLON 00332533260TRLO1 16 April 2025 14:06:58 128 641.00 XLON 00332533470TRLO1 16 April 2025 14:06:58 1 641.00 XLON 00332533471TRLO1 16 April 2025 14:31:05 64 643.00 XLON 00332534390TRLO1 16 April 2025 14:34:34 146 644.00 XLON 00332534645TRLO1 16 April 2025 14:35:11 131 644.00 XLON 00332534678TRLO1 16 April 2025 14:45:00 257 643.00 XLON 00332535276TRLO1 16 April 2025 14:45:00 128 643.00 XLON 00332535277TRLO1 16 April 2025 14:58:33 288 644.00 XLON 00332536623TRLO1 16 April 2025 14:58:33 321 644.00 XLON 00332536624TRLO1 16 April 2025 15:05:00 174 644.00 XLON 00332537059TRLO1 16 April 2025 15:18:47 266 643.00 XLON 00332537688TRLO1 16 April 2025 16:00:28 532 646.00 XLON 00332540643TRLO1 16 April 2025 16:00:35 23 646.00 XLON 00332540653TRLO1 16 April 2025 16:00:35 90 646.00 XLON 00332540654TRLO1 16 April 2025 16:00:35 407 646.00 XLON 00332540655TRLO1 16 April 2025 16:00:35 125 646.00 XLON 00332540656TRLO1 16 April 2025 16:00:35 519 646.00 XLON 00332540657TRLO1 16 April 2025 16:00:35 322 646.00 XLON 00332540658TRLO1 16 April 2025 16:16:53 117 647.00 XLON 00332542192TRLO1 16 April 2025 16:16:53 394 647.00 XLON 00332542193TRLO1 16 April 2025 16:16:53 128 647.00 XLON 00332542194TRLO1 16 April 2025 16:16:53 485 647.00 XLON 00332542195TRLO1 16 April 2025 16:16:53 140 647.00 XLON 00332542196TRLO1 16 April 2025 16:16:53 134 647.00 XLON 00332542197TRLO1 16 April 2025 16:16:53 86 647.00 XLON 00332542198TRLO1 16 April 2025 16:16:53 93 647.00 XLON 00332542199TRLO1 16 April 2025 16:16:53 98 647.00 XLON 00332542200TRLO1 16 April 2025 16:16:53 140 647.00 XLON 00332542201TRLO1 16 April 2025 16:16:53 49 647.00 XLON 00332542202TRLO1 16 April 2025 16:16:53 84 647.00 XLON 00332542203TRLO1 16 April 2025 16:16:53 168 648.00 XLON 00332542204TRLO1 16 April 2025 16:16:54 127 646.00 XLON 00332542205TRLO1 16 April 2025 16:17:21 123 644.00 XLON 00332542238TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970